* Copper Shanghai, LME inventories fall
* Copper on track for 1 percent weekly loss
* US new home sales fall
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, March 23 Copper rebounded on Friday from
a two-week low hit the previous session, helped by a weaker
dollar and falling inventories, but ended lower on the week as
worries over demand growth in top consumer China and elsewhere
lingered.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $8,380 a tonne, from a close of $8,290 on Thursday. It
fell 1.5 percent this week.
Copper clung to gains on Friday after data showed that while
U.S. home sales fell last month, prices jumped to their highest
level in eight months, offering a mixed picture of the housing
market. Copper is used extensively in construction.
On Thursday, the metal hit a two-week low of $8,262.50 a
tonne and closed down 2 percent, knocked by slower-than-expected
manufacturing data from China and the EU's largest economies.
"It's a bit of a rebound after yesterday heavy selling
pressure," said Credit Suisse analyst Stefan Graber.
"Copper selling was maybe overdone yesterday, after
manufacturing data triggered concerns about slowing demand."
China's manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a
fifth successive month and the euro zone's economy took an
unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in
French and German factory activity, business surveys showed on
Thursday.
"We believe the price slumps to be exaggerated in purely
fundamental terms, as the example of copper shows. Besides
serious problems on the supply side, demand remains very
robust," Commerzbank said in a note.
"Copper stocks in the warehouses of the LME have been
declining steadily ... That said, any new negative news or
disappointing economic data could spark a change in sentiment
among market players and cause the current downward trend to
continue in the short term."
Supporting copper, the dollar fell to three-week lows versus
the euro and the Swiss franc as traders cited stop-loss sell
orders being triggered on the dollar's break of technical
support against a basket of currencies.
A weaker dollar can lift dollar-denominated commodities by
making them cheaper for consumers using other currencies.
EASING INVENTORIES
Rising inventories of copper held in warehouses monitored by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange CU-STX-SGH had raised concerns
about weak demand in the last few months in China, which
consumes about 40 percent of global copper output.
Data released on Friday, however, shows these stocks eased
1.6 percent from last Friday to 223,632 tonnes.
"After a bit of concern about trade deficit in China,
falling inventories in China are definitely a positive. It could
be the very first, tentative sign of improved activity and
better order situation in China," Graber said.
Inventories of copper in warehouses monitored by the LME
MCU-STOCKS continued to fall, and hit their lowest since Nov.
2008, at 255,175 tonnes.
Also supporting signals that a pick-up might be under way,
data this week showed China's inflows of refined copper rose 12
percent month on month in February to hit the third-highest
level ever, on delayed shipments from the holiday month of
January.
Tin closed at $22,225 a tonne from $22,110, and zinc
ended at $2,005 from $1,985 at Thursday's close.
Lead closed at $1,995 from $1,985 and aluminium
at $2,174 from $2,167. Nickel closed at $18,175
from $18,450.
