SINGAPORE, March 26 London copper edged up on
Monday after closing down 1.5 percent last week, finding some
support from stronger stock markets and a sturdier euro on
reviving sentiment following worries about slowing growth in top
commodity consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.30 percent to $8,405 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on 1
percent gains in the prior session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was close to unchanged at 60,130 yuan
($9,500) a tonne, up 0.17 percent.
* Copper last week fell to a two-week low of $8,262.50 a
tonne, after global miner BHP Billiton said it
saw flattening global demand growth for iron ore in top
commodity consumer China. However, copper is still up more than
10 percent this year.
* Speculators increased their net long exposure in the
industrial metal for a second week, by 2,801 to 17,060
contracts, even though Chinese growth fears sent U.S. copper
futures down 1.8 percent.
* A major earthquake hit central Chile on Sunday, shaking
buildings in the capital of Santiago and prompting residents to
run out of their houses, though there were no initial reports of
injuries or serious damage.
* Century Aluminum Co said on Friday it has resumed
talks for a power deal with Appalachian Power, a unit of
American Electric Power Co. Inc., to supply its
Ravenswood, West Virginia aluminum smelter as it moves closer to
restarting the idled plant.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback
on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent
worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their
gains.
* Japan's Nikkei share index edged higher on Monday as
market participants expected strong support from investors keen
to buy after last week's slight fall.
* Asian shares edged up on Monday, finding some support
after losing ground last week on fears of the impact of an
economic slowdown in China, and the euro held near a three-week
high.
* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
DATA/EVENTS
* 0800 GMT - German Ifo Survey for March
* 1200 GMT - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke Speaks
* 1230 GMT - Chicago Fed National Activity Index for Feb
* 1400 GMT - U.S. Pending Home Sales for Feb
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0104 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8405.00 25.00 +0.30 10.59
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60130 100 +0.17 8.62
HG COPPER MAY2 381.60 0.75 +0.20 11.06
LME Alum 2176.00 2.00 +0.09 7.72
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16215 15 +0.09 2.34
LME Zinc 2016.25 11.25 +0.56 9.28
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15670 20 +0.13 5.91
LME Nickel 18400.00 225.00 +1.24 -1.66
LME Lead 2015.00 20.00 +1.00 -0.98
SHFE PB FUT 15645.00 45.00 +0.29 2.36
LME Tin 22225.00 0.00 +0.00 15.76
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1858
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3078 yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)