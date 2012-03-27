SINGAPORE, March 27 Copper was steady on Tuesday, after comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that raised hopes of a fresh round of monetary easing, which helped to propel prices nearly 2 percent higher in the prior session.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,534 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after gains of nearly 2 percent in the previous session. Copper has been building on gains since it hit a two-week trough of $8,262.50 a tonne last week, on fears over a growth slowdown in top commodity consumer China.

* Prices are up by more than 12 percent this year, but have so far failed to break above the $8,800 level.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.86 percent to 60,700 yuan ($9,600)a tonne.

The U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the unemployment rate down further, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Monday, defending the central bank's policy of very low interest rates.

* Barrick Gold expects copper prices to remain "healthy", as the mining industry works to meet demand for the industrial metal.

* Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday and the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said ultra-loose monetary policy was still needed to reduce unemployment even though the U.S. economy has shown signs of improvement.

* The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second straight day on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. data and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's cautious comments on the job market spurred expectations for more policy easing.

* Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low.

* Japan's Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on Tuesday, following overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive policy may continue despite improvements in the labour market.

($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)