By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 29 Copper inched up on Thursday, clawing back from two percent losses the prior session, after U.S. manufacturing data hinted at a weak start to the year and encouraged investors to take profits ahead of the end of the first quarter.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to $8,375.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT.

* Prices closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday, having started the week on firmer footing on expectations of further monetary easing by the United States. Copper has climbed 10 percent so far this year, but has struggled to make headway above the $8,700 mark because of slack demand from top consumer China.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 59,790 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

* New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday, as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China.

* The yen held on to gains early in Asia on Thursday but could see renewed pressure as flows linked to Japan's financial year-end look to have peaked.

* Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday after easing from a one-year high in the previous session as a majority of companies went ex-dividend, though it is still set to mark its best January-March quarter in 14 years.

* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.

DATA/EVENTS

0755 - Germany March Unemployment Data

0830 - Uk Consumer Credit For February

0900 - Euro Zone Business Climate For March

0900 - Euro Zone Economic Sentiment For March

1230 - U.S. Final Q4 Gdp

1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0109 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8375.50 26.50 +0.32 10.20 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59790 -320 -0.53 8.00 HG COPPER MAY2 380.50 1.25 +0.33 10.74 LME Alum 2167.00 -2.00 -0.09 7.28 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16170 -10 -0.06 2.05 LME Zinc 2007.00 7.00 +0.35 8.78 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15465 10 +0.06 4.53 LME Nickel 17700.00 125.00 +0.71 -5.40 LME Lead 1980.00 -10.00 -0.50 -2.70 SHFE PB FUT 15440.00 -35.00 -0.23 1.01 LME Tin 22425.00 0.00 +0.00 16.80 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1990

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)