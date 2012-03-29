By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, March 29 Copper inched up on
Thursday, clawing back from two percent losses the prior
session, after U.S. manufacturing data hinted at a weak start to
the year and encouraged investors to take profits ahead of the
end of the first quarter.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.3 percent to $8,375.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT.
* Prices closed down 2.1 percent on Wednesday, having
started the week on firmer footing on expectations of further
monetary easing by the United States. Copper has climbed 10
percent so far this year, but has struggled to make headway
above the $8,700 mark because of slack demand from top consumer
China.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell half a percent to 59,790 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased
only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic
growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday,
as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about
growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the
United States and China.
* The yen held on to gains early in Asia on Thursday but
could see renewed pressure as flows linked to Japan's financial
year-end look to have peaked.
* Japan's Nikkei average slipped in early trade on Thursday
after easing from a one-year high in the previous session as a
majority of companies went ex-dividend, though it is still set
to mark its best January-March quarter in 14 years.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude
inventories and the prospect the United States and some European
nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.
DATA/EVENTS
0755 - Germany March Unemployment Data
0830 - Uk Consumer Credit For February
0900 - Euro Zone Business Climate For March
0900 - Euro Zone Economic Sentiment For March
1230 - U.S. Final Q4 Gdp
1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0109 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8375.50 26.50 +0.32 10.20
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59790 -320 -0.53 8.00
HG COPPER MAY2 380.50 1.25 +0.33 10.74
LME Alum 2167.00 -2.00 -0.09 7.28
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16170 -10 -0.06 2.05
LME Zinc 2007.00 7.00 +0.35 8.78
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15465 10 +0.06 4.53
LME Nickel 17700.00 125.00 +0.71 -5.40
LME Lead 1980.00 -10.00 -0.50 -2.70
SHFE PB FUT 15440.00 -35.00 -0.23 1.01
LME Tin 22425.00 0.00 +0.00 16.80
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1990
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)