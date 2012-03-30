SINGAPORE, March 30 London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than ten percent first quarter gain, although an early advance this year has been hampered by signs of slowing growth in top consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week, which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam.

* Copper is on target to notch up gains of more than 10 percent for the first quarter, but has so far failed to gain traction above $8,700 a tonne, and remains more than 17 percent below record highs of $10,190 from the first quarter last year.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Ftures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 60,100 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

* The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

* U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened, a development that could underpin consumer spending.

* Doe Run declared force majeure on lead output from the United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri, following a fire last week which will stop production for up to six weeks.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares steadied on Friday as investors eyed key events that could dictate market trends in coming months, and as the first quarter drew to a close after a stellar performance from equities.

* The yen was a shade stronger across the board on Thursday but could come under renewed pressure as buying linked to Japan's financial year-end is set to peak this week.

* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking.

DATA/EVENTS

0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY

0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY

N/A - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN

1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY

1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH

1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER

SENTIMENT

1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0114 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8394.75 44.75 +0.54 10.46 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60100 340 +0.57 8.56 HG COPPER MAY2 381.10 1.45 +0.38 10.91 LME Alum 2148.75 13.75 +0.64 6.37 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16165 -05 -0.03 2.02 LME Zinc 2006.00 1.00 +0.05 8.73 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15415 75 +0.49 4.19 LME Nickel 17348.00 198.00 +1.15 -7.28 LME Lead 1993.00 -2.00 -0.10 -2.06 SHFE PB FUT 15485.00 100.00 +0.65 1.31 LME Tin 22700.00 0.00 +0.00 18.23 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1943

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)