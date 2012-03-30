Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SINGAPORE, March 30 London copper climbed on Friday, on track for a more than ten percent first quarter gain, although an early advance this year has been hampered by signs of slowing growth in top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed half a percent to $8,394.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, having traded flat the previous session. A strong start to the week, which saw copper rally more than two percent on prospects of protracted easy monetary policy in the U.S., ran out of steam.
* Copper is on target to notch up gains of more than 10 percent for the first quarter, but has so far failed to gain traction above $8,700 a tonne, and remains more than 17 percent below record highs of $10,190 from the first quarter last year.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Ftures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 60,100 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.
* The Federal Reserve's current policy of ultra-low interest rates is adequate given moderate U.S. economic growth and manageable inflation, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.
* U.S. household income grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter than previously thought as the jobs market strengthened, a development that could underpin consumer spending.
* Doe Run declared force majeure on lead output from the United States' sole primary producer in Herculaneum, Missouri, following a fire last week which will stop production for up to six weeks.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Friday as investors eyed key events that could dictate market trends in coming months, and as the first quarter drew to a close after a stellar performance from equities.
* The yen was a shade stronger across the board on Thursday but could come under renewed pressure as buying linked to Japan's financial year-end is set to peak this week.
* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 - JAPAN CONSTRUCTION ORDERS FOR FEBRUARY
0600 - GERMAN RETAIL SALES FOR FEBRUARY
N/A - EUROGROUP MEETING - COPENHAGEN
1230 - U.S. PERSONAL INCOME/SPENDING FOR FEBRUARY
1345 - CHICAGO PMI FOR MARCH
1355 - THOMSON REUTERS/UNIV OF MICH FINAL MARCH CONSUMER
SENTIMENT
1430 - U.S. ECRI WEEKLY
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0114 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8394.75 44.75 +0.54 10.46 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60100 340 +0.57 8.56 HG COPPER MAY2 381.10 1.45 +0.38 10.91 LME Alum 2148.75 13.75 +0.64 6.37 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16165 -05 -0.03 2.02 LME Zinc 2006.00 1.00 +0.05 8.73 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15415 75 +0.49 4.19 LME Nickel 17348.00 198.00 +1.15 -7.28 LME Lead 1993.00 -2.00 -0.10 -2.06 SHFE PB FUT 15485.00 100.00 +0.65 1.31 LME Tin 22700.00 0.00 +0.00 18.23 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1943
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
