(Rewrites, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds detail, graphic and comments)

* Copper breaks bottom end of months-long range

* China March copper imports fell 4.6 pct on month

* Indonesian tin exports fall 4.9 percent in March

* Coming up: U.S. Fed Beige Book on Wednesday

By Chris Kelly and Melanie Burton

April 10 Copper fell to a three-month low in heavily traded volume on Tuesday, hit by softening demand prospects linked to a cooling Chinese economy and slowing jobs growth in the United States, the world's two largest copper consumers.

Copper's losses tracked a broader decline in other risk asset markets like equities and crude oil, which continued to reel from Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs report and the festering debt crisis in the euro zone that further fuelled views of a tepid global recovery.

Those views were reinforced by a softer economic outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which said commodity exporters should brace for lower prices given weak global economic activity.

"This bares light on the copper move today," said Frank McGhee, head precious metals trader with Integrated Brokerage Services LLC in Chicago.

"Overall, especially in the industrial side of things, it will be a much lower market over the next 60 to 90 days."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper plunged to a session trough at $8,024.85 a tonne, its lowest level since January 16, before ending the day down by $325, or 3.9 percent, at $8,036.

In New York, the May COMEX contract fell 7.00 cents to settle at $3.65 per lb, just shy of its own three-month low at $3.6450.

Volumes raced to a new all-time peak above 118,700 lots in late New York trade, surpassing the prior record of 117,165 lots recorded on Feb. 21, 2012, preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.

"U.S. job numbers on Friday were disappointing. China and the U.S. combined account for more than half of global copper consumption, so it's uppermost in a lot of investors' minds that the two engines of growth might be slowing," said analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale.

Copper had last week finished flat ahead of Easter holiday closures, and a break below its range of $8,200 ($3.70 per lb) to $8,700 ($4/lb) after more than two months may herald further chart-based losses ahead, traders and analysts said.

"In the shorter term it's a bearish implication because the people that had been supporting it at that level buying it are now not there," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc, which manages about $3 billion in San Antonio, Texas.

"I see it coming down to about the $3.60 level ... that's where previous resistance was in early December. It's a good point where people will start to step in and nibble to test the waters."

Edward Meir, commodity analyst with INTL FCStone, said copper will fall back to January lows around $7,500 a tonne if a second consecutive close below the $8,150 level is registered on Wednesday.

Copper's losses mounted even after March traded data from China showed the world's No. 2 economy returned to an export-led trade surplus while imports grew less than expected.

Its imports of copper fell 4.6 percent to 462,182 tonnes in March from 484,569 tonnes in the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, but they were still the fourth-highest ever level.

"The copper imports were pretty solid numbers in the scheme of things," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered.

The data showed the use of copper for financing purposes by traders in China's cash-strapped market was still popular, but suggested weak end-use demand may be feeding through to imports, analysts said, keeping a lid on prices.

"In our view it would be premature to worry about a cooling of growth dynamism in China on the basis of this data, since copper imports were still more than 50 percent higher than the previous year's figures," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

"Nonetheless, we do anticipate that dynamism will continue to decrease over the next few months, which may prevent any significant rise in prices," the bank added.

COPPER BUILDS

A trend reversal in LME copper stocks, which have been building since mid March, has eroded confidence in demand, and support for prices, INTL FCStone's Meir said.

"If you look at the whole array of factors, there isn't much to cheer about. If you start with LME stocks, they're up 10,000 tonnes in the past few days. Maybe the decline we've seen is coming to an end, and that has been providing a lot of support over the past few months," he said.

LME stocks <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> climbed by 3,625 tonnes, latest LME data showed, denting a downtrend in place since early October.

In other base metals, aluminium and lead both fell to their lowest since early January, caught in copper's downdraft. Aluminium closed down 2.1 percent at $2,068.50, while lead shed 2 percent to finish at $2,018 a tonne.

Tin shed 1.8 percent to end at $22,750 after data showed refined tin shipments from Indonesia, the world's top exporter, fell 4.9 percent in March to 8,607.71 tonnes from 9,051.46 tonnes a year earlier. Metal Prices at 1805 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 365.55 -6.45 -1.73 343.60 6.39 LME Alum 2065.00 -44.00 -2.09 2020.00 2.23 LME Cu 8025.00 -336.00 -4.02 7600.00 5.59 LME Lead 2017.00 -42.50 -2.06 2035.00 -0.88 LME Nickel 18170.00 -235.00 -1.28 18710.00 -2.89 LME Tin 22725.00 -450.00 -1.94 19200.00 18.36 LME Zinc 1989.00 -14.00 -0.70 1845.00 7.80 SHFE Alu 16135.00 -35.00 -0.22 15845.00 1.83 SHFE Cu* 59340.00 -430.00 -0.72 55360.00 7.19 SHFE Zin 15520.00 -15.00 -0.10 14795.00 4.90 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

(Additonal reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai and Veronica Brown in London; editing by James Jukwey and Sofina Mirza-Reid)