* U.S. Fed sees U.S. economy picking up speed

* Copper pushed above its 100-day moving average

* SHFE copper moves into backwardation

* Coming up: U.S. pending home sales Thurs.

By Chris Kelly and Silvia Antonioli

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 Copper sustained gains near a two-week high in heavy volume late Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said U.S. economic activity should grow moderately in the next quarters then pick up speed.

The brighter assessment of the U.S. economy helped copper sustain momentum above its 100-day moving average, ignoring a firmer response from the Fed from the U.S. dollar and tracking a more positive reaction in U.S. equities, even as the prospects for additional stimulus measures from the Fed faded.

Fed policymakers nodded to "some signs of improvement" in the housing sector and, while repeating that they expect moderate economic growth in coming quarters, said the recovery should then "pick up gradually."

"The Fed clearly took a QE3 or an extension of the Twist off the table for what I would say is an extended period of time," Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, said.

"The comments are bullish the dollar ... (but) kind of neutral for the base metals."

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper peaked at $8,225 a tonne, its priciest in two weeks, before ending at $8,205 from Tuesday's last bid price of $8,150.

In New York, the May COMEX contract rose 2.75 cents to settle at $3.70 per lb, after dealing from $3.6605 to its own two-week top at $3.7150.

COMEX copper volumes raced above 110,000 lots in late New York business, nearly two-thirds above the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

Copper prices have lost 3 percent of their value this month, falling under the weight of large stockpiles in Shanghai and worries over weaker demand from China, which consumed about 40 percent of the global supply last year.

"At the end of the day we've had a backwardation in copper .. for a few weeks, yet we haven't seen a big flood of copper on the LME, so that tells you there's not that much available stock out there," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered.

"There is a huge amount of problems on the supply side. China will be a bullish story over the next year. It does reflect a short term squeeze but it does reflect confidence about the medium term outlook as well. I think we're going to see a break out on the upside," he added.

Falling stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses MCU-STOCKS and surging warrant cancellations - inventories already earmarked for delivery - <0#MCUSTX-LOC-GRD> indicated firming physical metal demand

"The demand levels for copper continue to be under-estimated, both U.S. demand and foreign demand," LOGIC Advisors' O'Neill said. "That's keeping the market within a trading range at this point ... between $3.60 and $3.80."

LME copper fell by 475 tonnes to stand at 256,400 tonnes, close to their lowest levels since September 2008, while canceled warrants stood at the highest in eight years.

Tightness in London copper is expected to persist until inventories can be moved from Shanghai into LME warehouses, an official at broker Sucden Financial said on Wednesday.

Some market participants though, said the backwardation was not caused by higher demand but was a reflection of an artificial supply squeeze due to some large players holding dominant positions.

The LME said Vlissingen will remain listed as a good delivery point for aluminum alloy, primary aluminum, lead, nickel, tin and zinc.

SHFE BACKWARDATION

Supporting the view that Chinese copper demand is slowly improving, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said China's industrial output growth is showing positive signs of acceleration in the second quarter of the year versus the first quarter.

Also, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) copper futures curve this week moved into a backwardation, a premium for third month material over front month this week , for the first time since January. This generally suggests reduced supply availability or increased near-term demand.

"The SHFE market here seems a bit improved. The demand is picking up a bit. However the SHFE backwardation is due mainly to the price drop," said a Shanghai-based trader.

In other metals, aluminum ended down $10 at $2,075 a tonne.

North American cable and wire producers are buying more aluminum rod abroad at higher premiums due to production problems at Rio Tinto Alcan's Alma smelter in Quebec and Alcoa Inc's Massena West smelter in upstate New York, market participants told Reuters.

Metal Prices at 1830 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 370.20 2.95 +0.80 343.60 7.74 LME Alum 2071.00 -14.00 -0.67 2020.00 2.52 LME Cu 8205.00 160.00 +1.99 7600.00 7.96 LME Lead 2090.50 18.50 +0.89 2035.00 2.73 LME Nickel 17605.00 195.00 +1.12 18710.00 -5.91 LME Tin 21920.00 245.00 +1.13 19200.00 14.17 LME Zinc 2005.00 3.00 +0.15 1845.00 8.67 SHFE Alu 16145.00 0.00 +0.00 15845.00 1.89 SHFE Cu* 57590.00 -10.00 -0.02 55360.00 4.03 SHFE Zin 15500.00 20.00 +0.13 14795.00 4.77 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07

