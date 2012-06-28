* EU leaders as divided as ever on debt crisis
By Chris Kelly and Eric Onstad
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 Copper fell for the first time in four
days on Thursday, on track for its worst quarterly performance since Q3 2011, as
global growth prospects dimmed largely on the back of Europe's spiraling debt
crisis.
Volumes slowed as pessimistic investors took to the sidelines in front of a
European Union summit many fear will not succeed in easing the region's debt
crisis that has eaten into metals demand and affected the global economy.
EU leaders opened the summit Thursday as divided as ever on how to resolve
the debt crisis, with Germany showing little willingness to back other
countries' debts as finance officials work on short-term ways to stabilize
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
"Nobody in the world has a solution to Europe, and if they did, they would
have stepped forward by now," said A dam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital.
"Until we find a unified solution to this ... a solution that can be
implemented across the board, we're going to see a continued threat to the
global economy."
London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark three month copper fell $20 to
end at $7,385 a tonne, surrendering an earlier rally in Asian trade to
$7,449.50.
In New York, the active September COMEX contract shed 2.50 cents to
settle at $3.3315 per lb, after dealing between $3.3160 and $3.3675.
COMEX copper volumes slowed to 63,500 lots in late New York business, more
than 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.
"The Germans we know are not going to back common (EU) debt. Metals are very
macro sensitive and have been completely battered by broader market risk
aversion," Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said.
Copper has slid about 13 percent so far this quarter and is down 4 percent
this year. Open interest in the London copper market MCU-OI-TOT is down near
its lowest level in nearly 3 years.
Still, the market has moved into backwardation with nearby prices more
expensive than later-dated contracts -- an indication of some physical
tightness.
Cash copper was at a premium to three months CMCU0-3 of up to $21 on
Wednesday compared with a discount of $10 early last week.
"In the long run, copper should benefit from a seasonal demand recovery in
China in the second half. We've already seen shrinking bonded warehouse stocks
in Shanghai. But for people to buy this story, we need to have an improvement in
macro sentiment," Kryuchenkov said.
Meanwhile, U.S. data offered little support on Thursday. Consumer spending
and export growth came in below expectations in the first quarter, though
jobless claims fell last week and first-quarter economic growth numbers met
market expectations.
COPPER DRAWDOWNS IN CHINA
In China, the most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange gained 0.9 percent to close at 54,200 yuan ($8,500) per tonne.
Copper is trapped within a narrow range due to longer-term worry about the
global economy and demand from top consumer China, which is still largely
sluggish, said a Shanghai-based trader, pegging technical resistance near $7,500
and support at $7,250 to $7,300.
But expectations were high for more copper drawdowns from Chinese bonded
warehouses due to cheaper prices and an improved LME-Shanghai arbitrage. LME
three-month copper traded at a premium of 369 yuan on Thursday, well below the
nearly 4,000 yuan in early May.
In London, three-month aluminum fell $27 to close at $1,845 a tonne
after Shanghai aluminum futures rebounded by 2 percent.
The gains in China came as losses in previous days were regarded as
overdone. The sell-off followed news that China's top aluminum-producing
province had cut the electricity fees of smelters in a bid to revive output.
In Australia, Rio Tinto said its Bell Bay aluminum smelter reached a new
power supply deal to secure its long-term future.
Galvanizing metal zinc bucked the trend, closing up $38 at $1,794 a
tonne, bouncing back after six days of losses that pushed the price down 7.6
percent.
The move also came as LME data MZNSTX-TOTAL showed 113,925 tonnes of net
inventory cancellations. LME zinc stocks have surged 21 percent this year to
995,425 tonnes.
Metal Prices at 1745 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 333.00 -2.65 -0.79 343.60 -3.08
LME Alum 1845.00 -27.00 -1.44 2020.00 -8.66
LME Cu 7380.00 -25.00 -0.34 7600.00 -2.89
LME Lead 1777.00 17.00 +0.97 2035.00 -12.68
LME Nickel 16210.00 -40.00 -0.25 18710.00 -13.36
LME Tin 18500.00 -200.00 -1.07 19200.00 -3.65
LME Zinc 1793.00 37.00 +2.11 1845.00 -2.82
SHFE Alu 15375.00 285.00 +1.89 15845.00 -2.97
SHFE Cu* 54470.00 460.00 +0.85 55360.00 -1.61
SHFE Zin 14330.00 110.00 +0.77 14795.00 -3.14
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
