* Downbeat factory data adds to ECB easing expectations

* China's services sector expands in June

* Aluminum rises almost 5 percent after Goldman notes

* Copper close to being technically overbought

By Silvia Antonioli and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 3 Copper jumped more than 2 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday as a short-covering rally swept the market higher amid hopes for further economic stimulus by central banks that could reignite sluggish industrial demand for the metal.

An unexpected rise in the services sector of top metals consumer China, expanding at its fastest pace in three months in June, also lifted market sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 2.5 percent to a session high of $7,823 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since May 15, before paring some of those gains. It was untraded at the close but was last bid at $7,818 per tonne from $7,625 at the close on Monday.

In New York, the most-active September COMEX contract settled at $3.54 per lb, up 2.04 percent from Monday. The red metal hit an intraday high of $3.5565, its highest since mid-May.

Copper and other commodities outperformed rises in other financial markets as short covering continued apace. They were also boosted by the stronger euro.

Speculative investors have been short copper since mid-May, building their largest bet on lower prices since March 2009 amid deepening despair over the euro-zone crisis, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

But prices on both sides of the Atlantic are approaching overbought territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movement, rising to above 60 for both contracts on Tuesday.

It has not been above 60 since February when LME and COMEX were at their highest levels for the year so far. COMEX was even close to $4 per lb. An RSI reading above the threshold of 70 is considered to signal an overbought market, while a reading below 30 is considered oversold territory.

New York traders were surprised at volumes particularly ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Wednesday. Over 56,000 lots had traded in New York, almost a third more than the 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

"We're still seeing short covering on the euro-zone news last week. This isn't the start of a bull run, but I think the hopes of stimulus from the ECB will start to gear things up," said a ring-dealing trader.

Aside from a brief pause on Monday when prices eased, shorts have continued running for cover after the surprise agreement from euro-zone leaders last Friday and ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday when economists believe the bank will cut interest rates in a bid to boost the region's ailing economy.

That, investors hope, would boost demand for industrial metals.

"The ECB is probably going to reduce the interest rate, China might cut its interest rate too and there is also speculation that the Fed may come into play after disappointing ISM data yesterday," Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank, said.

U.S. manufacturing shrank in June for the first time in nearly three years, adding to signs of a recovery slowdown but raising hopes for more policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

Expectations also rose for an imminent cut in the amount of money banks in China are required to hold as reserves after a state-backed paper urged the move in a front-page editorial.

To shore up economic growth, China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates in early June, the first such move since the depths of the 2008/09 global economic crisis. The cut followed three reductions in the bank reserve ratio since November.

APRIL REPLAY

In the physical market, traders braced for a replay of an April market squeeze that made copper expensive to obtain quickly, saying major trader Glencore controlled almost half the inventories of the commodity held in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses worldwide.

They said a potential rebound of demand in China combined with tightly controlled LME stocks, could constrict the market in coming months in an even more severe version of the events of this spring.

In aluminum, Singapore-based traders reported a pick up in Asian demand after prices fell to a two-year low of $1,832.25 last week and as large volumes of the metal remained locked up in financing deals. Premiums for the packaging metal had risen to $170 a tonne from $140 two weeks ago, they said.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it was bullish about aluminum. "Aluminum supply growth is expected to remain weak at current prices, and an expected pick up in consumption globally would likely tighten the aluminum balance," it said in a note.

LME three-month aluminum rose almost 5 percent to a three-week high of $1,993 a tonne. It then closed at $1,983, up from $1,909 at the close on Monday.

Three-month tin finished at $19,250, up from $18,900 at Monday's close, lead at 1,939, up from $1,879 and nickel at $17,290, up from $16,750. Zinc closed at $1,906, up from $1,872.

Metal Prices at 1818 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 353.70 6.80 +1.96 343.60 2.94 LME Alum 1981.00 72.00 +3.77 2020.00 -1.93 LME Cu 7818.00 193.00 +2.53 7600.00 2.87 LME Lead 1939.00 60.00 +3.19 2035.00 -4.72 LME Nickel 17290.00 540.00 +3.22 18710.00 -7.59 LME Tin 19250.00 350.00 +1.85 19200.00 0.26 LME Zinc 1905.00 33.00 +1.76 1845.00 3.25 SHFE Alu 15540.00 85.00 +0.55 15845.00 -1.92 SHFE Cu* 56220.00 680.00 +1.22 55360.00 1.55 SHFE Zin 14820.00 160.00 +1.09 14795.00 0.17 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (editing by Jane Baird)