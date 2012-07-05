* Copper falls on weak euro, China rate cut

By Maytaal Angel and Josephine Mason

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 5 Copper prices fell on Thursday as the euro slumped to a one-month low against the dollar and interest rate cuts in Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing industrial demand.

Early gains on the back of the surprise rate cut in China, the second in a month, soon ran out of steam in London as investors fretted about slowing economic growth in the country, the world's largest copper consumer.

Sentiment deteriorated further as the dollar raced higher after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low. While the ECB cut was expected, the bank steered clear of more dramatic measures such as buying government bonds or flooding banks with fresh liquidity.

"The prices weakened as this cut raised suspicions about bad economic numbers coming out of China soon ... It looks like prices are correcting after going up sharply at the start of the month. This is partially due to the firmer US dollar," said a ring-dealing broker.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.39 percent to end at $7,695 a tonne after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a session high of $7,790 after the Chinese rate cut. Aluminium closed down 0.61 percent to $1,944 a tonne.

In New York, the most-active September COMEX contract settled 1.33 percent lower at $3.493 per lb, as the market corrected itself after a short-covering rally took the market to seven-week highs on Tuesday ahead the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

"Prices are lower because the dollar's so much stronger with the interest rate changes in Europe and China, but it's unbelievably slow today from our industrial customers," said a broker in New York.

Investors have been closing out their bets on lower prices over the past week, although the biggest spate of short covering took place on Friday when prices jumped after euro-zone leaders struck a deal to help stabilize Spanish and Italian banks.

COMEX open interest fell by 10 percent to 136,296 on Monday from a week earlier, its lowest level since mid-January, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The market was braced for monthly U.S. jobs data due on Friday, which traders fear could show Europe's deepening crisis weighing on the world's largest economy.

Non-farm payrolls were expected to see an addition of 90,000 workers in June, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 8.2 percent.

Even so, weekly private sector data released on Thursday was better-than-expected, with private employers adding a surprising 176,000 jobs in June and the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week falling by the most in two months.

Analysts said a good number might dissuade the Fed from easing monetary policy further.

"Today's ECB interest rate cut does little to alter the bleak economic outlook, and the bank is unlikely to announce any bolder unconventional measures for now," said Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics.

CHINESE RESTOCKING

In physical markets, opportunistic restocking in China has helped support copper prices and keep the spread of Shanghai's July contract over its October contract in backwardation since early May.

Prices may also be bolstered by a small pick-up in downstream copper demand. In a note on Thursday, Barclays Commodities Research said demand was solid for transport-related copper and improving for copper wire order books in China, but warned that sentiment remained bearish, which means fewer long positions by investors.

"Risk to prices in the near term is from positioning and policy, either of which would trigger a sharp short-covering rally. However, we would view these gains as difficult to sustain without an improvement in economic activity," it added.

In China, Shanghai aluminum was one of the session's best performers, with the most-active Shanghai contact recovering 5.1 percent by the end of the day from a three-year low it posted last week as Chinese traders piled back in believing it was oversold.

"Despite problems of overcapacity in China, aluminum looks one of the most attractive to traders now among the industrial metals at these low price levels," said a metals buyer.

In other metals, LME nickel ended down 1.36 percent at $16,700 a tonne and zinc shed 2.32 percent to end at $1,854 a tonne.

Tin lost 1.3 percent to end at $18,900 a tonne and lead closed down 1 percent at $1,887 at tonne.

