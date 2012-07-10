(Adds quotes, update prices, previous Shanghai)

* China copper imports drop 17.5 pct mth/mth in June

* Many investors waiting for central banks' stimulus

* Investors wary of taking heavy positions

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 10 Copper dipped on Tuesday after a fall in Chinese metal imports, but the move was tentative as investors expected further stimulus by global central banks to inject some life to faltering economic growth and metals demand.

The losses represented the fourth decline in five days, as the market came off a peak largely spurred by a surprise deal by European leaders on June 29.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.7 percent to an intraday low of $7,508 per tonne before recovering to traded unchanged at $7,560 by 1013 GMT, after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

Investors were wary of taking sizeable positions either way due to uncertain growth in top metals consumer China in the second half ahead of fresh GDP data this week as well as the potential for more monetary easing by central banks.

"I think generally the markets are expecting a more concerted global policy response to slower growth, so I think they're going to be waiting to see whether or not that actually transpires," said Barclays analyst Gayle Berry in London.

Recent comments from central bankers have raised hopes for stimulus. Three top U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers called for more quantitative easing, while European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank may cut interest rates again if economic data supported the move.

Overnight, euro zone ministers outlined an aid package to Spain aimed to help stabilise the currency bloc, but financial markets remained sceptical.

Since the beginning of May, copper has lost 10 percent as fears resurfaced about the European debt crisis and the global economy, but the market is virtually flat so far this year.

"Given the global macro backdrop, copper would be a lot lower now if people truly felt comfortable with significantly shorting it, but... we're not seeing a lot of risk appetite amongst the investor community at the moment."

Analysts said Tuesday's Chinese trade data came in largely in line with expectations, showing China's imports of copper fell 17.5 percent in June compared to May.

Despite the sharp month-on-month drop in copper imports, the total for the first half was still 47 percent higher than the same period last year.

RAYS OF HOPE

The broader Chinese trade data, however, created concerns about the strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest economy.

"Base metal prices have held up well today despite the dismal China import figures, as many believe such data will help push central banks towards more stimulus policies soon. This means there isn't much downside room for metals from here," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.

Amid the weak trade data, signs have begun to emerge of a pick-up in copper demand, analysts and trade sources said.

Macquarie Commodities Research analyst Bonnie Liu said she was seeing budding signs of improving demand in China, particularly among large copper fabricators that were receiving more orders from state grid construction.

"I think Chinese demand has bottomed out and has started to improve since May, led by government infrastructure spending. The price outlook is comfortable for the second half from recent lows seen in June," she said.

In other metals, aluminium slipped 0.1 percent to $1,923 a tonne and nickel shed 0.61 percent to $16,300 a tonne.

Zinc edged 0.05 percent lower to $1,853 a tonne and tin dropped to $18,600 a tonne, down 0.5 percent from a closing bid on Monday 0f $18,700.

Metal Prices at 1025 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 343.10 0.15 +0.04 344.75 -0.48 LME Alum 1923.50 -1.50 -0.08 2020.00 -4.78 LME Cu 7558.75 -1.25 -0.02 7600.00 -0.54 LME Lead 1878.00 0.00 +0.00 2034.00 -7.67 LME Nickel 16314.00 -86.00 -0.52 18650.00 -12.53 LME Tin 18572.00 72.00 +0.39 19200.00 -3.27 LME Zinc 1855.75 1.75 +0.09 1845.00 0.58 SHFE Alu 15525.00 -15.00 -0.10 15845.00 -2.02 SHFE Cu* 55140.00 -160.00 -0.29 55360.00 -0.40 SHFE Zin 14625.00 -45.00 -0.31 14795.00 -1.15 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Jason Neely)