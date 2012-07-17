(Refiles to correct day to Tuesday in first paragraph)

By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel

LONDON, July 17 Copper cut gains on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to take further action to boost a slowing economy but offered few details.

Investors had hoped the central bank would signal it was moving closer to a third round of bond purchases to support the economy. But the Fed chief hewed closely to the message of watchful waiting, and yielded few new clues.

Limiting falls in copper, however, was data showing U.S. industrial output expanded in June on a rebound in manufacturing, a reassuring sign for an economy that has looked wobbly in recent months.

Also underpinning the metal were signs that China's smelters are betting on improved demand in the second half of the year. China accounts for about 40 percent of the world's copper consumption.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to a session low of $7,576.75 a tonne after the comments, and was later at $7,604.25 a tonne, up slightly from a close of $7,590 on Monday.

RBC Capital Markets trader Randy North said copper was largely tracking macro-economic developments like the Fed comments and currency moves: "If you look at a chart of copper, it's tracking euro moves pretty closely intraday at the moment ."

He added, however: "If we did get a sell off and copper fell through $7,000 a tonne, we would expect trade buying to provide support."

Expectations of more stimulus by the Fed were stirred by Monday's forecast downgrade of global economic growth by the International Monetary Fund and by a third consecutive monthly fall in U.S. retail sales in June.

With those expectations so far unmet, analysts might review already downbeat forecasts. A Reuters poll of 31 analysts this week called for cash copper prices to average $8,003 a tonne this year, a 5 percent downward revision from an earlier poll in April.

CHINA DEMAND HOPES

Limiting falls in copper, however, data out earlier showed China's refined copper output in June rose 11.6 percent on the year and 7 percent on the month to 518,000 tonnes.

Market players said this was due to smelters betting on improved demand in the second half of the year.

"Big producers like Jiangxi Copper have been delivering into LME warehouses in Asia for the past two months to take advantage of higher LME prices. We've heard the government has waived export duties on these deliveries," said one Shanghai-based trader.

In other metals, battery material lead traded down at $1,883 from Monday's close of $1,899, zinc, used in galvanizing, fell to $1,872.25 from $1,900, and aluminium traded down at $1,899.50 from $1,918.

Soldering metal tin fell to $18,800 a tonne from $18,750 while stainless-steel ingredient nickel was down at $16,125 from $16,250. Metal Prices at 1509 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 343.80 -4.60 -1.32 334.65 2.73 LME Alum 1898.00 -20.00 -1.04 2230.00 -14.89 LME Cu 7580.00 -10.00 -0.13 7375.00 2.78 LME Lead 1880.00 -19.00 -1.00 2432.00 -22.70 LME Nickel 16100.00 -150.00 -0.92 18525.00 -13.09 LME Tin 18750.00 0.00 +0.00 16950.00 10.62 LME Zinc 1868.00 -32.00 -1.68 2560.00 -27.03 SHFE Alu 15580.00 -25.00 -0.16 17160.00 -9.21 SHFE Cu* 55920.00 -250.00 -0.45 59900.00 -6.64 SHFE Zin 14800.00 0.00 +0.00 21195.00 -30.17 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Anthony Barker)