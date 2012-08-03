SINGAPORE, Aug 3 London copper steadied on Friday but was set to log its biggest weekly loss in two months after European Central Bank inaction disappointed markets and as concerns over global growth dragged on expectations of metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,349 a tonne by 0107 GMT, up 0.26 percent from the previous session when it hit its lowest since June 22.

Copper is down more than 3 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly decline in two months.

* The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 1.24 percent to 53,970 yuan ($8,500) a tonne.

* The European Central Bank indicated on Thursday it may again start buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs but the conditions it set and the dissenting voice of its key German member disappointed markets.

* Focus has now shifted to the key U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day. The data is likely to show U.S. job growth picked up slightly in July, not enough to change expectations of more help from the Federal Reserve to stimulate the faltering economy.

* Investors hoping the corporate earnings season would signal a turning point in China's economic slowdown have been largely disappointed, with big manufacturers joining consumer companies to warn of flagging sales in the world's No.2 economy.

* BHP Billiton , the world's largest mining company, has played down suggestions that it has decided to delay its $20 billion Port Hedland harbour expansion as softening demand and stubbornly high costs force miners to review spending plans.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the euro eased on Friday as the European Central Bank, after inaction from the Federal Reserve, disappointed markets looking for an imminent move to deal with the euro zone debt crisis, spurring risk aversion.

* The euro nursed heavy losses on Friday, having suffered a major setback after the European Central Bank disappointed markets by not backing up its vows to defend the euro with immediate action.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for immediate action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Jul

0900 EZ Retail sales Jun

1230 US Non-farm payrolls Jul

1400 US ISM non-manufacturing index Jul

1930 US CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0107 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7349.00 19.00 +0.26 -3.30 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 53970 -680 -1.24 -2.51 HG COPPER SEP2 331.80 2.75 +0.84 -3.43 LME Alum 1845.00 1.00 +0.05 -8.66 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15205 -110 -0.72 -4.04 LME Zinc 1816.00 4.00 +0.22 -1.57 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14530 -40 -0.27 -1.79 LME Nickel 15380.00 130.00 +0.85 -17.80 LME Lead 1860.00 6.00 +0.32 -8.60 SHFE PB FUT 14805.00 -100.00 -0.67 -3.14 LME Tin 17430.00 0.00 +0.00 -9.22 LME/Shanghai arb^ 596

