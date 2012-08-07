SINGAPORE, Aug 7 London copper edged down on
Tuesday after two sessions of gains, with prices underpinned by
hopes the euro zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its
faltering economy, while traders looked ahead to a slew of data
from top metals consumer China this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had slipped 0.60 percent to $7,450 per tonne by 0111 GMT,
reversing small gains seen the previous session. Prices have
shed 15 percent from the year's peak in February and are now
down almost 2 percent for the year.
* The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed up 0.90 percent at
54,510 yuan ($8,600) per tonne.
* In a rare move, New York's top bank regulator threatened
to strip the state banking license of Standard Chartered Plc
, saying it was a "rogue institution" that hid
$250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S.
law.
* Antamina, one of the world's biggest copper-zinc mines, is
facing community opposition and government inquiries after its
pipeline burst nearly two weeks ago exposing more than 200
people to a mineral slurry.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained
hope that Europe would take further action to tackle its debt
crisis and the United States and China would adopt stimulus
measures to boost growth.
* The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on
Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of
this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic
data from China, Japan's largest export market.
* The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week
highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro
zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of
momentum from the market.
* Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday,
closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets
rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing
turmoil in the Middle East.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA cash rate
0800 Italy Industrial output
0900 Italy Q2 preliminary GDP
1000 Germany Industrial orders for June
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores
1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks
1830 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke hosts town hall
meeting in Washington
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7450.00 -45.00 -0.60 -1.97
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54510 50 +0.09 -1.54
HG COPPER SEP2 337.20 -1.70 -0.50 -1.86
LME Alum 1871.25 -6.75 -0.36 -7.36
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15355 30 +0.20 -3.09
LME Zinc 1839.75 -9.25 -0.50 -0.28
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 -10 -0.07 -1.08
LME Nickel 15651.00 -154.00 -0.97 -16.35
LME Lead 1886.00 -5.00 -0.26 -7.32
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -14990.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 17825.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.16
LME/Shanghai arb^ 896
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)