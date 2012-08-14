(Updates with comment; adds new byline and dateline)
By Eric Onstad and Josephine Mason
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 14 Copper broke a four-day losing streak to
make modest gains on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and
encouraging French and German economic growth data offset concerns about the
health of the broader euro-zone region.
Gains though were tempered by strength in the U.S. dollar as signs of an
tentative improvement in the U.S. economy reduced expectations the Federal
Reserve could soon launch a third round of bond buying, or quantitative easing,
to help the world's largest economy.
"It's the double bluff. Retail sales means the economy's doing better, but
that also means there's less need for QE, so the dollar's strengthening. Should
the market follow currencies or the better-than-expected data?" said a
London-based analyst.
A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the unit more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,416 a
tonne from $7,395 at Monday's close and rebounded from a session low of $7,366,
the weakest in more than a week.
Copper, which has shed about 12 percent since the beginning of May, has been
trapped in a range of $7,300-$7,600 over the past three weeks in thin volumes
during the European holiday season.
COMEX copper for September delivery settled just 0.16 percent higher
at $3.359 per lb, spending most of the session range bound after moving off an
intraday high of $3.38 per lb early in the morning.
Copper also garnered support from U.S. equities, which were boosted by
improving retail sales and an upbeat outlook about the housing market from Home
Depot Inc. Copper is used in piping and wiring in domestic appliances and
construction.
Trading volumes were light due to the Northern Hemisphere summer holiday and
as investors sat on their hands ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke in Jackson Hole next month, traders said.
Even after Tuesday's data, investors hope the central bank will renew bond
purchases for a third round of quantitative easing to support the economy. The
Fed's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on Sept. 12-13.
The market is also waiting for the European Central Bank to flesh out
details of its own bond buying program.
China is also expected to step up its response to slowing growth after two
rounds of interest rate cuts. Stimulus could come in the form of more
infrastructure projects, which are seen raising demand for base metals and
energy.
That may provide some relief after Standard Chartered cautioned that copper
demand from the world's largest consumer remains tepid and bonded stocks in
China are back near their one-million-tonne record.
ENCOURAGING DATA
The U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in four months in
July and Germany, the euro zone's two biggest economies, grew at a greater than
expected pace.
"The slightly positive news out of Germany and France this morning has
helped the market find some footing," RBC said in a research note. "Overall the
market remains on the defensive as concerns China is behind the growth curve
continue to saturate the market."
But data showed on Tuesday that the euro zone's debt-ravaged economy shrank
in the second quarter, having flat lined in the first.
That raised concerns Germany might be dragged into recession with the bloc's
ailing periphery.
SCANT CHANCE OF ALUMINIUM CUTS
Aluminium came under renewed pressure after a jump in exchange stocks and on
waning hopes that producers, particularly in China, will make much-needed output
cuts to remove some of excess in supply that has hurt prices.
LME aluminium closed at $1,856 a tonne, down from $1,857 at the
finish on Monday, retracing most of the ground gained last week. Prices are
close to levels considered to be many producers' breakeven level.
LME stocks <0#MALSTX-LOC> rose 29,000 tonnes to 4.9 million tonnes, their
highest level since early June.
Stock moves were also in focus in nickel, which recovered from
three-year lows hit on Monday to close at $15,470, up from $15,375 on Monday,
after a large jump in cancelled warrants.
Cancelled warrants, indicating the owner will be taking delivery of their
metal, jumped over 5,600 tonnes to 15,630 tonnes, representing some 13.5 percent
of LME inventory.
In other LME metals, three-month lead closed at $1,855 a tonne from
$1,857 on Monday. The tom-next spread CMPBT-0 went into a backwardation as
high as $9.30 ahead of third Wednesday, the monthly prompt date.
LME data showed a dominant position in lead holding 80-90 percent of
warrants and cash positions. <0#LME-WHC>.
Zinc closed flat at $1,819 a tonne and tin at $18,275 from
$17,700.
Metal Prices at 1943 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 334.75 -0.60 -0.18 343.60 -2.58
LME Alum 1856.00 -11.00 -0.59 2020.00 -8.12
LME Cu 7415.00 20.00 +0.27 7600.00 -2.43
LME Lead 1854.50 -12.50 -0.67 2035.00 -8.87
LME Nickel 15465.00 90.00 +0.59 18710.00 -17.34
LME Tin 18275.00 575.00 +3.25 19200.00 -4.82
LME Zinc 1818.00 -1.00 -0.05 1845.00 -1.46
SHFE Alu 15395.00 -5.00 -0.03 15845.00 -2.84
SHFE Cu* 54790.00 170.00 +0.31 55360.00 -1.03
SHFE Zin 14640.00 50.00 +0.34 14795.00 -1.05
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07
(Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Anthony Barker and
Andre Grenon)