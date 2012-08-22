SINGAPORE, Aug 22 London copper on Wednesday
eased from one-month highs hit the session before as jittery
investors turned defensive ahead of results from BHP Billiton
that are likely to cast fresh light on slowing growth
in top metals consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had slipped 0.67 percent to $7,559.25 a tonne by 0108 GMT,
reversing modest gains seen in the previous session when prices
hit their highest since July 20 at $7,632 a tonne.
Prices have recovered by nearly 5 percent from the year's
low, touched in June, but remain in negative territory for the
year.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.47 percent to 55,130 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
* Chinese automakers have had their toughest first half
since the global financial crisis and the rest of this year
looks set to be harder still as the world's largest auto market
sputters in a slowing economy.
* Top global miner BHP may put three mega projects on hold
on Wednesday when it is expected to report its first annual
profit fall in three years in the face of rising costs and
falling commodity prices.
* Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said on
Tuesday, the company's strongest suggestion yet that it will not
yield to key shareholder Qatar's demands for an improved offer.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares fell after a recent rally but the euro held
near a seven-week high on Wednesday on views the European
Central Bank will act to rein in surging euro zone borrowing
costs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales
1800 GMT U.S. FOMC July 31-Aug. 1 meeting minutes
1430 GMT U.S. EIA petroleum status report
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0108 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7559.25 -50.75 -0.67 -0.54
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55130 260 +0.47 -0.42
HG COPPER SEP2 343.30 -2.00 -0.58 -0.09
LME Alum 1858.50 -8.50 -0.46 -8.00
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15255 25 +0.16 -3.72
LME Zinc 1813.00 3.00 +0.17 -1.73
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14535 10 +0.07 -1.76
LME Nickel 15830.00 5.00 +0.03 -15.39
LME Lead 1913.50 -0.50 -0.03 -5.97
SHFE PB FUT 14975.00 20.00 +0.13 -2.03
LME Tin 18950.00 0.00 +0.00 -1.30
LME/Shanghai arb^ 914
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan)
