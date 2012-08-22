* Copper extends gains after Fed minutes show ready to ease
* BHP Billiton shelves Olympic Dam expansion project
* Japan exports to Europe, China slump
* Coming up: China Flash HSBC/Markit manufacturing PMI Thursday
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Copper prices in New York extended gains to new
one-month highs in after hours trade on Wednesday after minutes of the most
recent Federal Reserve policy meeting indicated the central bank was likely to
further ease monetary policy "fairly soon" unless the economy improves.
"Many members judged that additional monetary accommodation would likely be
warranted fairly soon unless incoming information pointed to a substantial and
sustainable strengthening in the pace of the economic recovery," the Fed said in
minutes to its July 31-Aug. 1 meeting.
"For the most part, the minutes really show that the Fed continues their
wait-and-see approach to deciding whether or not they are going to ease," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital.
"If the Fed really has the intention of making a move sooner rather than
later, we'll see it either in Jackson Hole, or soon thereafter," he said
referring to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's meeting in Wyoming on
Aug. 31.
COMEX copper for September delivery climbed to a late-session peak at
$3.48 per lb, its priciest level since July 20, and more than 2-1/2 cents above
its earlier settlement price of $3.4545.
COMEX copper volumes stood at 58,000 lots in late New York business, more
than a third above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters
data.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper ended off $5
at $7,605 a tonne, after touching a one-month high at $7,648.
That weakness stemmed from a broader reduction of risk after Japan said its
exports slumped the most in six months in July as shipments to Europe and China
fell.
But investors were encouraged by U.S. housing data that offered further
signs of a modest recovery in the beaten down sector and a decision by the
world's largest miner BHP Billiton to hold off on big projects reflected
copper's tight supply base.
"U.S. data has been one source of upside surprises. It has been a bit more
supportive for the metals over the last few months compared with data from
Europe and China," Gayle Berry, an analyst at Barclays Capital, said.
"Given how negative market sentiment is towards global growth generally, any
positive data is enough to lend a bit of support to (metals) prices."
BHP Billiton said it would delay its planned $20 billion
Olympic Dam copper expansion and would approve no major projects in the year to
June 2013 as it battles escalating capital costs.
"It's not only them ... markets are thinking that if BHP is saying this, who
is next," Bart Melek, head commodity strategist with TD Bank Financial Group
said.
Dan Brebner, an analyst at Deutsche Bank said the company's decision was a
"longer-term positive" for the metal markets.
"But I think it reflects not only caution by the mining companies but also
their difficulty in seeing how commodities will perform or how metals markets
will evolve over the next couple of years," he said.
Growing speculation that the European Central Bank will soon take action to
tackle the debt crisis that has blighted major economies encouraged investors,
but they were still wary after previous promises failed to live up to
expectations.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras started a European charm offensive with
an appeal to Germans for more time to meet Athens' borrowing obligations, but he
may struggle to make his case in a series of meetings this week with EU leaders.
Metal Prices at 1854 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 347.95 2.65 +0.77 343.60 1.27
LME Alum 1874.00 7.00 +0.37 2020.00 -7.23
LME Cu 7604.00 -6.00 -0.08 7600.00 0.05
LME Lead 1918.00 4.00 +0.21 2035.00 -5.75
LME Nickel 16075.00 250.00 +1.58 18710.00 -14.08
LME Tin 19495.00 545.00 +2.88 19200.00 1.54
LME Zinc 1834.50 24.50 +1.35 1845.00 -0.57
SHFE Alu 15270.00 20.00 +0.13 15845.00 -3.63
SHFE Cu* 55440.00 410.00 +0.75 55360.00 0.14
SHFE Zin 14515.00 5.00 +0.03 14795.00 -1.89
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07