SINGAPORE, Aug 23 London copper was holding steady near a one-month high on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested further economic stimulus could be on the agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.22 percent to $7,621.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT, extending its climb from the previous session when it hit its highest since July 20 at $7,648 a tonne. Prices have edged out of negative territory and are now close to levels at the start of the year. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.31 percent to 55,500 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. * The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from the central bank's latest meeting suggested. * China's big banks are set to report what could possibly be their last set of bumper profits in coming weeks, as weak economic expansion, shrinking deposits and a more competitive interest rate market point to more modest earnings growth in the future. * Australia's Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson said on Thursday the resources boom, which had cushioned Australia against the global financial crisis, was over after top global miner BHP Billiton halted expansion of a major project. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose and the euro hit a seven-week high on Thursday on the Fed minutes, while uncertainty continued over progress in Europe's debt crisis including the European Central Bank's bold action. * Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday as exporters came under pressure from a firmer yen against the dollar. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI 0600 Germany Q2 detailed GDP 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI 1400 U.S. New home sales PRICES Base metals prices at 0101 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7621.50 16.50 +0.22 0.28 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55500 170 +0.31 0.25 HG COPPER SEP2 346.55 1.10 +0.32 0.86 LME Alum 1874.25 -0.75 -0.04 -7.22 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15295 45 +0.30 -3.47 LME Zinc 1832.00 -3.00 -0.16 -0.70 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14625 90 +0.62 -1.15 LME Nickel 16070.00 -10.00 -0.06 -14.11 LME Lead 1923.75 5.75 +0.30 -5.47 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15000.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 19495.00 0.00 +0.00 1.54 LME/Shanghai arb^ 997 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)