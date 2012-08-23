* Euro hits 7-week high versus dollar
* Hopes of euro-zone, U.S. stimulus fuel gains
* COMEX copper pierces 100-day MA
* Near-dated tin prices climb on worries of supply shortage
By Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Aug 23 Copper surged 1 percent to a one-month peak on
Thursday, buoyed by a strong euro and fresh hopes that U.S., Chinese and
European officials will unleash more stimulus measures to revive their
economies, boosting demand for metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up 1.05
percent at $7,684.50 a tonne, off an intraday peak of $7,720, which was the
highest since July 20.
In New York, COMEX copper for September delivery jumped as much as
1.7 percent midmorning to a fresh one-month high of $1.512 per lb after piercing
a 100-day moving average midmorning. It settled 1.1 percent higher at $3.4925
per lb and was on track for its largest weekly gain since mid-July.
The euro hit a seven-week high versus the dollar, driven by talk that Spain
was negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid, and by
speculation the European Central Bank was considering targeting yield levels
with its bond purchases.
Hopes of intervention by the central bank and the European rescue fund, the
EFSF, helped to offset data that showed the euro zone was headed for another
recession, with the Purchasing Managers' Index survey from Markit notching up a
seventh month of contraction and underscoring the need for central bank action.
Also helping the euro were signals from Wednesday's minutes of the last U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting that another dose of stimulus could come fairly soon.
That was followed overnight by downbeat manufacturing data in China, feeding
hopes for more easing in the world's top raw materials consumer.
In the United States, data was weak. The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, manufacturing improved
only slightly in August and new single-family home sales rose in July but prices
fell.
"It's difficult to be really bullish given the macro-economic background,
but all that news is in the price and there's every likelihood of a fresh
stimulus package in the U.S., plus we're coming into the seasonally strong
period for metals demand," Sucden trader Steve Hardcastle said.
"On top of that, we've got bad U.S. figures today and a weaker dollar, which
also helps the price," he added.
Copper, which is down 12 percent from a peak of $8,765 in February, has
broken out of a range of $7,300 to $7,600, which trapped it for several weeks.
It must challenge $7,800 to spark further momentum, analyst Wiktor Bielski at
VTB Capital said.
Capping gains in copper slightly, a U.S. official said on Thursday the
minutes of the Fed meeting were "a bit stale" and that data since then had been
somewhat stronger.
In China, data showed factory activity in August shrank at the fastest pace
in nine months as new export orders slumped and inventories rose, a signal that
a persistent slowdown in economic growth has extended deeper into the third
quarter.
"China's flash manufacturing PMI has dropped to its lowest level this year.
So far today the impact on commodity prices has been trumped by hopes of further
quantitative easing from the U.S. Fed. However, we doubt that additional global
policy stimulus will be sufficient to prevent prices from falling as final
demand remains weak and inventories high," said Ross Strachan, an analyst at
Capital Economics.
TIN SHORTS
Near-dated tin prices have climbed on worries about a supply shortfall after
Indonesian producers said this month they would halt exports because of low
prices.
Cash tin on the LME was evaluated at a $9 premium to three-month prices on
Wednesday, compared with a premium of $1.50 on Tuesday. CMSN0-3
"With spec players still short, recent production closures and a large
warrant holder ... we think tin could still run higher in the short term. The
next big resistance point in the charts for tin is the 100-day moving average at
$19,786," RBC Capital said in a note.
LME data on Thursday showed one party held 40 to 50 percent of tin warrants
<0#LME-WHL>, down from 50 to 80 percent in data released on Wednesday.
Three-month tin hit the highest levels in nearly 2-1/2 months at
$20,069 a tonne. It closed at $19,950 a tonne, up 2.3 percent from Wednesday's
close.
In other metals, aluminium ended up 1.57 percent at $1,904.50 a
tonne, while zinc closed up 1.47 percent at $1,862. Lead ended
at $1,952, up 1.77 percent, after touching the highest levels in over three
weeks at $1,953.75, and nickel closed up 2.5 percent at $16,475.
(Additional reporting by Josephine Mason in New York and Melanie Burton in
Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane, Jane Baird and David Gregorio)