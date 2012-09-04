SINGAPORE, Sept 4 London copper edged lower on
Tuesday on signs of flagging growth in top metals consumer
China, though prices were supported by enduring hopes the
European Central Bank will this week kick off a round of global
easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was trading at $7,665.0 a tonne by 0115 GMT, dropping 0.17
percent and reversing gains logged the previous session when it
hit a one-week high of $7,700. Prices are reaching the top of a
range held since late July, with a break above 7,720, the Aug.23
peak, likely to spark further chart-based buying.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.16 percent to 56,090 yuan
($8,800) a tonne.
* Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on its Aaa
rating for the European Union to negative, warning it might
downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's
four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, Britain and the
Netherlands.
* Purchases of short term sovereign bonds by the ECB would
not breach European Union rules, ECB President Mario Draghi told
European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained
by Reuters.
* Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday
slashed capital spending by about a quarter and cut its
expansion schedule for iron ore production due to a softening
market on the back of weak demand in China.
* Southern Copper was on Monday shutting its
Peruvian smelter Ilo for maintenance work that will last a
month, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzales said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody's
changed the outlook on its EU rating, with hopes running high
the ECB will unveil a plan tackle the region's debt crisis later
this week.
* Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a
deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as
investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures
and other moves to try to revive economic growth.
* Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak
regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for
further stimulus from central banks to underpin growth.
