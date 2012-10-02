SINGAPORE, Oct 2 London copper eased on Tuesday after three gaining sessions with holidays in top consumer China this week keeping trade thin, although an unexpected glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased by 0.15 percent to $8,287 a tonne by 0135 GMT, partly reversing small gains seen the previous session when copper closed up one percent. * Copper closed the third quarter little changed from the second despite U.S. and European central banks embarking on easing measures in September. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for holidays this week. * U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly expanded in September for the first time since May as new orders and employment picked up, but the pace of growth showed the economy was still stuck in a slow recovery. * Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defense of the U.S. central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is necessary to support a flagging economic recovery. * Southern Copper will decide in January if it will go forward with its $1.2 billion Peruvian project Los Chancas, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said on Monday. * ArcelorMittal told unions it will permanently close two mothballed furnaces in northeastern France, enraging workers who blocked access to the steel plant and management offices at the site on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced from a three-week trough against the greenback as investors cut bearish positions, while the Australian dollar floundered ahead of a possible cut in domestic interest rates. * Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after an unexpected expansion in U.S. factory activity buoyed sentiment, although risk assets remained capped by prospects of continued sluggish global growth. * Brent crude slipped on Monday as signs of economic weakness in Asia and a looming recession in the debt-saddled euro zone tempered more optimistic U.S. manufacturing data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0900 Euro zone Producer prices for August 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1345 U.S. ISM New York regional business activity index 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks PRICES Base metals prices at 0136 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8287.00 -12.50 -0.15 9.04 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- HG COPPER DEC2 377.80 -0.75 -0.20 9.95 LME Alum 2127.50 1.50 +0.07 5.32 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Zinc 2105.00 -4.00 -0.19 14.09 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Nickel 18750.00 20.00 +0.11 0.21 LME Lead 2292.00 0.00 +0.00 12.63 SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- -- LME Tin 21850.00 0.00 +0.00 13.80 LME/Shanghai arb^ Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)