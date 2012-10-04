SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Copper drifted lower on Thursday as worries over a worsening outlook for Europe's economy and slowing growth in China weighed, although signals that a U.S. economic recovery was taking hold was expected to check losses. Traders are now eyeing a European Central Bank meeting and Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for direction in trade thinned by a week-long national holiday in China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped to $8,262.25 a tonne by 0211 GMT, down by 0.33 percent from the previous session when it eased nearly half a percent, snapping four sessions of gains. * Prices rallied nearly 7 percent in September to reach a 4-1/2 month high of $8,422 a tonne on Sept 19. * Shanghai Futures Exchange markets are shut this week due to holidays in China. * The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter, surveys on Wednesday showed, while the United States proved the bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs. * U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September, while activity in the vast services sector picked up, suggesting the economy remained on track for modest growth. * The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest rates when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new details on the health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid. * The troubled Italian smelter of aluminium group Alcoa will be able to continue using special contracts allowing it to buy electricity at lower prices until 2015 following a decision on Wednesday by the European Commission. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Thursday and the safe-haven dollar eased after positive U.S. data, leaving investors waiting for more economic indicators from the world's largest economy later in the day and a European Central Bank policy meeting. * The yen struggled at two-week lows against the euro and dollar on Thursday, with wary investors taking a pre-emptive move in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing policy. * U.S. crude held near $88 a barrel in Asia on Thursday after plunging more than 4 percent the day before, with data from the euro zone and China heightening worries about economic growth and oil demand. * Japan's Nikkei share average stayed near a four-week closing low in choppy trade on Thursday, with technology shares slumping on concerns over dwindling profits, although robust U.S. economic data offered some support. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Britain Bank of England rate decision 1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision 1230 Euro zone ECB President Draghi news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Factory orders for August 1800 U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from Sept. 12-13 meeting PRICES Base metals prices at 0211 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8262.25 -27.75 -0.33 8.71 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59770 700 +1.19 7.97 HG COPPER DEC2 376.80 -1.60 -0.42 9.66 LME Alum 2090.00 -12.50 -0.59 3.47 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15805 85 +0.54 -0.25 LME Zinc 2074.00 -8.00 -0.38 12.41 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15780 130 +0.83 6.66 LME Nickel 18500.00 -25.00 -0.13 -1.12 LME Lead 2292.75 -13.25 -0.57 12.67 SHFE PB FUT 16220.00 100.00 +0.62 6.12 LME Tin 22188.00 88.00 +0.40 15.56 LME/Shanghai arb^ 976 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)