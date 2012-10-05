SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Copper edged up on Friday in line with a firmer euro after the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds of troubled countries in the region, although volumes were low with top consumer China on a week-long holiday. * Focus is now shifting to a U.S. jobs report later in the day that may show a recovery in the world's top economy is taking hold. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.30 percent to $8,329.75 a tonne by 0140 GMT, adding to small gains from the previous session. * Copper hit a 4-1/2 month high on Sept. 19 in the wake of the announcement of further easing steps by the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve, but gains have been capped by worries about slowing growth in China. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange market is closed for a week of holidays. * U.S. job growth likely improved only slightly in September as businesses remained cautious out of fear a sharp tightening of the government's budget could deliver a big blow to the economic recovery early next year. * The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week after a big drop the week before. * European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that everything was in place for the bank to buy the bonds of troubled euro zone countries such as Spain and that conditions linked to it need not be punitive. * Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland, a bellwether for Chinese industrial activity, fell by 9.5 percent in September from the previous month to be flat on the year, port authority data showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares rose and the euro kept most of its overnight gains on Friday as investor risk aversion eased after Draghi's comments. * Oil prices jumped 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed Middle East tensions stoked supply fears and U.S. gasoline futures rallied following a fire at the largest operating refinery in the United States. * The euro started Friday's trading session on a solid footing. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0300 Japan Bank of Japan rate decision 1000 Germany Industrial orders for August 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data PRICES Base metals prices at 0140 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8329.75 24.75 +0.30 9.60 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59770 700 +1.19 7.97 HG COPPER DEC2 379.90 1.30 +0.34 10.56 LME Alum 2120.00 8.00 +0.01 4.95 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15805 85 +0.54 -0.25 LME Zinc 2081.25 16.25 +0.79 12.80 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15780 130 +0.83 6.66 LME Nickel 18680.00 5.00 +0.03 -0.16 LME Lead 2295.00 4.50 +0.20 12.78 SHFE PB FUT 16220.00 100.00 +0.62 6.12 LME Tin 22500.00 0.00 +0.00 17.19 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1473 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)