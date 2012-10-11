SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Copper slipped on Thursday as more weak forecasts from U.S. companies underlined concerns over global demand, while a downgrade that pushed Spain's credit rating near junk pressed on the euro, putting further pressure on metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.23 percent to $8,144.25 a tonne by 0209 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. * Copper on Wednesday fell to its lowest since Sept. 26 at $8,103.05 and is nearing its lowest in a month below $8,082. * Having logged year-to-date gains of more than 10 percent by mid-September, the metal has since given back almost half of that on worries the fourth quarter will splutter, with hopes for recovery now pushed back to the second quarter of 2013. * The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was steady at 58,870 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. * Chevron Corp warned that third-quarter profits would be "substantially lower" than the previous quarter as a hurricane and maintenance curbed its oil and gas output and a fire hit its refining arm. * This followed a comment by Alcoa that the company had noticed a "slight slowdown" in some regions and end markets, denting stocks and risk appetite. * Standard & Poor's on Wednesday cut Spain's sovereign credit rating to BBB-minus, just above junk territory, citing a deepening economic recession that is limiting the government's policy options to arrest the slide. * The International Monetary Fund urged European policymakers to deepen the financial and fiscal ties within the euro area with some urgency to restore sagging confidence in the global financial system. * Global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by about 400,000 tonnes in 2012, but the market is projected to move into a production surplus the following year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said on Wednesday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro and the Australian dollar fell on Thursday following a drop in global shares. A stronger greenback dents the appeal of U.S. dollar-priced metals to holders of other currencies. * Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday due to the weak forecasts from U.S. corporates. * Oil prices fell in volatile trade on Wednesday. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 Japan Consumer confidence index 1230 U.S. World agricultural supply-demand report 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. International trade 1500 U.S. EIA weekly petroleum status report PRICES Base metals prices at 0209 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8144.25 -20.75 -0.25 7.16 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 58870 10 +0.02 6.34 HG COPPER DEC2 370.95 -0.85 -0.23 7.96 LME Alum 2008.00 -1.00 -0.05 -0.59 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15570 -15 -0.10 -1.74 LME Zinc 1978.75 4.75 +0.24 7.25 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15340 -70 -0.45 3.68 LME Nickel 17725.00 55.00 +0.31 -5.26 LME Lead 2193.50 -3.50 -0.16 7.79 SHFE PB FUT 15835.00 -75.00 -0.47 3.60 LME Tin 21810.00 -15.00 -0.07 13.59 LME/Shanghai arb^ 920 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.2833 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)