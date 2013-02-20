* Chinese buying quiet after holiday * Dollar gains versus euro * US data points to modest economic improvement By Harpreet Bhal LONDON, Feb 20 Copper prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a month, dragged down by persistent demand concerns as post-holiday buying from top consumer China remained subdued, and with a strong dollar also weighing on prices. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME), untraded at the close, was bid at $7,960 a tonne, having fallen below the psychologically significant $8,000 tonne to hit its lowest level since Jan. 17 at $7,954 earlier. Trade from China - which accounts for 40 percent of global copper demand - remained quiet, with some manufacturers yet to ramp up after the Lunar New Year holiday, suggesting prices may have further to fall, market sources said. Copper hit a four-month peak of $8,346 in early February but has since struggled to gain traction. It is trading 2.5 percent lower so far this month. "What we have seen so far is a relatively subdued pace since the Chinese have come back and we haven't seen prices take off at all," said Ross Strachan, economist at Capital Economics. "One of the key elements to look for is the flash PMI for China and euro zone, and that could be interesting data. We have seen many of the PMIs improve in recent months and it would be interesting to see whether they continue to pick up." The euro zone manufacturing and services PMI figures are expected on Thursday while China's flash HSBC manufacturing PMI numbers are due on Monday. Copper, used widely in power and construction, even failed to get a fillip from U.S. data that pointed to a continuation of modest economic improvement. Groundbreaking to build new U.S. homes fell 8.5 percent in January but new permits for construction rose to a 4-1/2-year high while producer prices rose in January for the first time in four months. But more than offsetting this was the absence of Chinese buyers coupled with news that China is set to expand its property tax programme, state news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday, in the government's latest bid to cool frothy home prices. "For the physical market, I expect demand will remain quiet until next week because many downstream users like copper cable manufacturers and small copper rod producers have not come back to work. Only after the Lantern Festival will it pick up," said Chunlan Li, a Beijing-based analyst with metals consultancy CRU. China's Lantern Festival falls on Feb.24 and marks the end of the lunar new year festivities. Also putting pressure on prices was a rise in the dollar versus the euro. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. FED IN FOCUS The market is expected to closely monitor policy direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is set to release minutes of its Federal Open Market Committee meeting after markets close on Wednesday. The Fed will likely need to keep buying bonds until the end of this year given the still-feeble state of the U.S. labour market, a top Fed official told Reuters on Tuesday. Also in focus is Italian polls on Feb. 24-25, where the outcome is still deeply uncertain. In industry news, miner BHP Billiton appointed its non-ferrous business head Andrew Mackenzie as its new chief executive to replace Marius Kloppers, as it reported an expected 43 percent drop in half-year profit. It also took a $3 billion charge on its alumina and nickel assets. Benchmark aluminium closed at $2,103 a tonne from Tuesday's close of $2,111, and zinc closed at $2,133 from $2,155. Three-month tin closed at $23,725 a tonne from $23,905, and nickel at $17,170 a tonne from $17,390. It earlier fell to its lowest level since late November at $16,970 a tonne. Lead closed at $2,350 a tonne from a last bid of $2,375 on Tuesday. Metal Prices at 1722 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 360.90 -4.05 -1.11 365.25 -1.19 LME Alum 2101.50 -9.50 -0.45 2073.00 1.37 LME Cu 7965.00 -85.00 -1.06 7931.00 0.43 LME Lead 2351.50 -38.50 -1.61 2330.00 0.92 LME Nickel 17000.00 -390.00 -2.24 17060.00 -0.35 LME Tin 23711.00 -194.00 -0.81 23400.00 1.33 LME Zinc 2136.00 -19.00 -0.88 2080.00 2.69 SHFE Alu 15080.00 -35.00 -0.23 15435.00 -2.30 SHFE Cu* 58660.00 -230.00 -0.39 57690.00 1.68 SHFE Zin 15975.00 175.00 +1.11 15625.00 2.24 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07