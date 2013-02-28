(Corrects copper's closing bid price) * U.S. data mixed; Q4 GDP weak, jobless claims fall * Copper stocks rise, highest since Oct 2011 * Aluminium hits three-month low, lead slides * Coming up: China Feb. PMI at 0100 GMT on Friday By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad LONDON, Feb 28 Copper lost ground on Thursday after mixed data on the U.S. economy and because metals investors worried about scant demand from top consumer China as well as high inventories. Three-months copper on the London Metal Exchange shed nearly 1 percent to an intraday low of $7,805 a tonne, but later pared losses. It failed to trade in closing rings, but was bid at $7,815 a tonne, down 0.7 percent. It hit its lowest since Dec. 21 at $7,785 on Tuesday. Prices tumbled by about $20 in a matter of minutes after data showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 0.1 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, the slowest since early 2011 and missing the 0.5 percent gain forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The move sent copper below its 200-day moving average, an indicator used by technical analysts who look at chart patterns, which was at $7,830 on Thursday. Another report, however, showed a drop in new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, adding to a string of data that suggests the economy has improved early this year. "It was initially a knee jerk reaction, but the fourth quarter readings are very much water under the bridge. Also we had very good payroll numbers," said Edward Meir at INTL FCStone. "More worrisome for copper is rising stocks." LME inventories of copper increased by another 2,350 tonnes on Thursday to a total of 446,700 tonnes, the highest since October 2011. The stocks have shot up by 40 percent this year and more than doubled since mid-October last year. Aluminium hit its lowest levels in three months before also trimming its losses. Three-month aluminium touched a session low of $1,993.85, the weakest since Nov 28, and closed 0.5 percent lower at $2,011 a tonne. CHINA PMI DUE ON FRIDAY An expected surge in demand for copper from China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal, after the Lunar New Year holiday earlier this month has so far failed to materialize. "For base metals to push significantly higher it has to come from China," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown. Some analysts are saying investors should be patient, and that trade should pick up towards the end of next week or later in March. "Chinese workers only started to come back last week, so it's probably too early to argue that we'll see any change in the physical market, which is dead," said Macquarie Bank analyst Bonnie Liu in Singapore. Investors will closely eye data on Chinese factory activity due on Friday for more clues. The median forecast from a Reuters poll of 14 economists showed China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) probably edged lower to 50.2 in February after seasonal adjustments, from January's 50.4. In a further dampener on copper, Chile's output rose almost 9 percent in January compared with the same month last year, on higher ore grades and improved productive capacity at some deposits. But copper could get a boost from tensions between the Mongolian authorities and Rio Tinto over the $6.2 billion Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project the miner controls. Mongolia has cancelled a gold mining licence indirectly linked to the project. The cancellation followed a string of complaints by the government over Oyu Tolgoi. The weaker trend also pulled down the other base metals. Lead was the biggest loser, falling 1.0 percent to close at $2,281 a tonne, and zinc fell 0.5 percent to $2,065 after touching the weakest levels since Jan. 24. Tin ended 0.3 percent lower at $23,400 a tonne and nickel lost 0.6 percent to $16,605. Metal Prices at 1716 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 354.10 -1.65 -0.46 365.25 -3.05 LME Alum 2007.00 -15.50 -0.77 2073.00 -3.18 LME Cu 7817.25 -52.75 -0.67 7931.00 -1.43 LME Lead 2283.00 -21.00 -0.91 2330.00 -2.02 LME Nickel 16625.00 -75.00 -0.45 17060.00 -2.55 LME Tin 23412.00 -63.00 -0.27 23400.00 0.05 LME Zinc 2067.50 -30.50 -1.45 2080.00 -0.60 SHFE Alu 14795.00 -55.00 -0.37 15435.00 -4.15 SHFE Cu* 57630.00 60.00 +0.10 57690.00 -0.10 SHFE Zin 15655.00 -15.00 -0.10 15625.00 0.19 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Singapore; editing by Anthony Barker)