* Hopes for China policy easing fade, weak data in focus * LME stock jump by 12,000 tonnes, near decade high * Indian court to rule on Sterlite smelter restart * Workers trapped in Freeport tunnel collapse By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 14 Copper fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday hit by a sharp rise in London Metal Exchange (LME) stocks and as markets digested Monday's softer-than-expected factory growth data from top copper consumer China. Daily data out earlier showed LME stocks rose by 12,000 tonnes to 618,700 tonnes, edging back towards a recent peak of 621,600, which was the highest in almost a decade. Cancelled warrants or orders to take delivery of copper from LME warehouses remain elevated, however. "It's likely copper will head towards $7,500 in the very short term, inventories will trickle down, but I don't think (the rebound) has got that much endurance," said UBS analyst Angus Staines. "We still expect a surplus this year even if demand in China is a little stronger than initially expected. Q1 results for production out of copper mines, most companies reiterated guidance for copper with exception of Bingham Canyon." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 1.83 percent to $7,275.50 a tonne by 0909 GMT, reversing gains of half a percent in the previous session. Copper hit its highest in nearly a month last Wednesday at $7,480 a tonne. It has clawed back around nine percent from 18-month lows below $6,800 touched on April 23, but is still down almost 7 percent for the year. Weighing on the metal, data out on Monday showed China's factory output growth was surprisingly feeble in April and fixed-asset investment slowed, rekindling concerns that a nascent recovery is stalling. Meanwhile, hopes are starting to fade that the weak data from China will up the likelihood of monetary policy easing. "The problem is, they seem to be much more comfortable with lower growth than they were in the past," said analyst Dan Smith of Standard Chartered in London. With China in focus, copper was little moved by news that output at euro zone factories rose much more strongly than expected in March, to show a second consecutive monthly increase and the highest jump in 20 months. In industry news, Rio Tinto Ltd is looking for concentrate for its Kennecott copper smelter in Bingham Canyon, Utah after a landslide at its nearby mine, sources said, but traders said the impact is limited as India's biggest smelter is shut on pollution concerns. An Indian court is set to rule later on Tuesday on whether the smelter, owned by Sterlite Industries, can restart after it was closed in March. The market is also waiting to hear whether an accident at the Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will affect production at the world's second-largest copper mine. Metal Prices at 0925 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 330.60 -5.40 -1.61 365.25 -9.49 LME Alum 1854.50 -12.50 -0.67 2073.00 -10.54 LME Cu 7274.00 -141.00 -1.90 7931.00 -8.28 LME Lead 1993.00 -15.00 -0.75 2330.00 -14.46 LME Nickel 15254.00 -46.00 -0.30 17060.00 -10.59 LME Tin 20770.00 -130.00 -0.62 23400.00 -11.24 LME Zinc 1847.50 -14.50 -0.78 2080.00 -11.18 SHFE Alu 14565.00 -35.00 -0.24 15435.00 -5.64 SHFE Cu* 52920.00 -620.00 -1.16 57690.00 -8.27 SHFE Zin 14450.00 -100.00 -0.69 15625.00 -7.52