* China services sector growth expands modestly
* Arbitrage between Shanghai, LME prices fall
* Ormet to cut output at Ohio aluminium smelter to third of
capacity
By Harpreet Bhal and Melanie Burton
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Copper prices edged
lower on Monday, following strong gains last week, after service
sector data from top metal consumer China failed to lift
expectations for demand in the world's top consumer of metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $6,975 a tonne, down from a close of $7,005 a tonne on
Friday, when it hit a one-week high of $7,079 in intraday trade.
Copper prices closed up for the first week in three on
Friday, by 2 percent, but are facing losses of 12 percent on the
year.
Activity in China's services sector expanded modestly in
July, a private survey showed, as new business orders recovered
from a multi-year low.
"The data out of China has provided some reassurance that
demand is not dropping off a cliff, but there are still some
significant concerns about the Chinese economy and the knock-on
effect for metals demand," said Ross Strachan, an economist at
Capital Economics.
The show of strength in the services data was tempered by a
fall in prices charged by companies, suggesting demand was still
too weak for firms to raise prices, which hit a nine-month low
in July.
Metals market direction is likely to be dictated by further
data from China this week, which is expected to confirm that the
economy is still shifting down but is not about to come to a
screeching halt.
The latest data showed copper inventories in warehouses
monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent from
last Friday.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.3 percent to close at 50,180
yuan ($8,200) a tonne.
"The arbitrage between Shanghai and LME prices appears to
have fallen, which could be bearish for Chinese July preliminary
import data released this Thursday," analysts at ANZ said.
Gloom over weaker economic growth in China has led some
investors to miss signs of robust underlying demand for copper,
which some analysts say may catch short-sellers by surprise.
In industry news, Ormet Corp. will slash output at its
Hannibal, Ohio aluminium smelter to a third of capacity within
two weeks and may stop production altogether as it struggles
with soaring power costs and weak aluminium prices.
Benchmark aluminium closed at $1,800 a tonne from a
close of $1,809 on Friday, zinc at $1,869 from $1,866
and nickel at $13,875 from a last bid of $13,995 on
Friday.
Lead closed at $2,122 per tonne from $2,121 on
Friday while tin closed at $21,225 from $21,125.