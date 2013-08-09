* Copper jumps 3.8 pct in week, strongest rise in 11 months

* Other metals also climb to highest since early June

* China's factory output rises 9.7 pct in July

* Fate of U.S. Fed's bond-buying still in focus

By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Aug 9 Copper rose to its highest in two months on Friday after upbeat Chinese factory data added to signs of steadying growth in the world's top consumer of metals.

With four straight days of gains, copper jumped 3.8 percent this week, chalking up its biggest weekly rise since September 2012.

The buying spilled over into other metals, most of which also notched up their strongest levels in about two months while tin hit a fresh four-month high.

A run of bullish economic numbers from China in the past two days has eased concerns over a slowdown there, which could have derailed growth under way in the United States and hopes of a European recovery, and given some investors reasons to buy.

The latest data showed factory output in July rose 9.7 percent, beating forecasts, and retail sales grew 13.2 percent while inflation held steady. That added to trade figures on Thursday showing exports from the world's second-largest economy running at a surprisingly strong pace.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 1.2 percent higher at $7,274 a tonne after hitting its highest since June 7 at $7,298. It closed 2.6 percent higher on Thursday.

"We have been arguing that people were too pessimistic about China. Demand growth for copper, aluminium and steel is not too bad," Standard Chartered analyst Dan Smith said.

China's imports of unwrought copper and copper products rose 8.1 percent to 410,680 tonnes in July.

"The numbers out of China suggest that things are getting better ... Base metals are getting a good lead with that and if we can maintain these levels we could be in for a good run," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of commodity research firm Barratt's Bulletin.

NEW LONGS BOOST MARKET

Market talk about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start cutting back on its bond-buying programme is still simmering in the background. The uncertainty subdued the dollar on Thursday, which touched near its weakest level in nearly two months against a basket of other major currencies.

The dollar bounced back modestly on Friday, but this failed to dampen gains on the metals markets. Normally, a stronger dollar weighs on prices since it makes metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Recently metals market gains have been mainly due to short holders buying back positions, but Thursday's rise appeared to be mainly down to investors establishing fresh long positions, based on LME data showing higher open interest.

While more short-covering is expected, the new longs provide a stronger base on which to build further gains, traders said.

"We think the pressure on fund shorts is mounting," analyst Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital said in a note. "Growing tightness in spot availability of copper, iron ore, even steel is also likely to prove supportive and perhaps trigger some long-awaited consumer restocking in the balance of the year."

Aluminium, zinc, lead and nickel also hit their highest levels since early June.

Zinc was the strongest gainer on Friday, surging 2.6 percent to close at $1,944 a tonne after hitting the highest level since June 5, while nickel was not far behind with a 2.4 percent jump to $14,680, the strongest since June 11.

Lead climbed 1.9 percent to $2,180 a tonne, a high since June 7, and aluminium added 1.7 percent to $1,872 a tonne after touching its strongest since June 13.

Tin gained 1.7 percent to $22,075 a tonne, the highest since April 12.