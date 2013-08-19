* Rusal cuts aluminium output by 357,000 T
* Tin exports from Indonesia drop to 11-mth low in July
By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 19 Copper prices slipped on Monday,
hit by uncertainty about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could
ease back on stimulus that has helped fuel gains in commodities
in recent years.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed 1.3 percent weaker at $7,305 a tonne, as some investors
booked profits after the market gained 1.7 percent last week.
That was the third straight weekly gain for the metal used
in power and construction, which has risen more than 11 percent
from three-year lows hit in late June. Prices, however, are
still more than 7 percent lower in the year to date.
The Fed publishes the minutes of its July 30-31 meeting on
Wednesday, and uncertainty remains over the pace and timing of
plans to trim its bond-buying programme.
The ultra-loose monetary policy adopted by central banks
around the world in the last few years has drawn investors to
commodities as an alternative to interest-bearing assets.
"The base metals market has recently experienced a short
squeeze, catalysed by strong Chinese export data, that has seen
participants that were short look to cover their positions,"
said George Adcock, senior metals and macro analyst at broker
Marex Spectron in London.
Traders are expected look for a continuation of recent
strength in data from China when the HSBC Chinese flash
manufacturing PMI is released on Wednesday.
"If this is the case, and the short-covering is to continue,
our favoured metals, in terms of positioning, would be nickel
and copper," he added.
Copper prices have found support ahead of a seasonally
stronger period for demand in top consumer China, but growth
concerns are likely to resurface and curb potential gains, said
analyst Tim Radford at Sydney-based adviser Rivkin.
RUSAL CUTS NOT ENOUGH
The dollar held largely steady against a basket of
currencies. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the
U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.
U.S. hedge funds and money managers sharply added bullish
bets in copper futures and options, switching the market into
its first net longs since February, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed.
Investors are likely to focus on results from mining firms
this week, with Glencore Xstrata expected to write down
the value of assets inherited from Xstrata by as much as $7
billion when it reports first-half earnings on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton will also report on Tuesday.
Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer,
said it would cut aluminium output by 357,000 tonnes, or around
8.5 percent of production, more than previously planned cuts of
7 percent.
"Production cuts have started to emerge, with Rusal
announcing further curtailments today, however the market is
nevertheless still in surplus with further production cutbacks
necessary," analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank in London
said in a note.
Aluminium gave up 1.5 percent to close at $1,916 a
tonne, after turning back from heavy resistance at its 200-day
moving average at $1,948, traders said.
In Indonesia, refined tin shipments from the world's top
exporter dropped to an 11-month low in July, with uncertainty
over a series of new regulations likely to crimp overseas sales
further in the next few months.
The prospects for thinner supplies helped tin limit losses.
It failed to trade in closing open outcry activity, but tin
was last bid at $21,850 a tonnes, down 0.3 percent from
Friday.
Nickel, which like aluminium is weighed down by
global overproduction and surplus supplies, dropped 1.2 percent
to finish at $14,810 a tonne.
Lead was barely changed, edging down 50 cents, less
than 0.1 percent, to end at $2,250 a tonne and zinc lost
1.0 percent to $1,988.50.