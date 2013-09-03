* Euro drops to 1-1/2 month low vs dollar

* China services sector grows in August

* U.S. manufacturing data stronger than expected

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Sept 3 Copper ended little changed on Tuesday as robust U.S. and Chinese economic data offset the effects of a firmer dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,245 a tonne, up slightly from a close of $7,240 on Monday.

The U.S. manufacturing sector grew last month at its fastest in more than two years, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management, an indicator that demand for metals could rise in the world's largest economy.

The dollar, meanwhile, hit its highest in over a month against the euro and yen on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could start curbing monetary stimulus in a few weeks.

A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Any withdrawal of stimulus in the U.S. will support the dollar, especially if data out of the U.S. continues to be as good as expected," said Robin Bhar, analyst at Societe Generale.

"This suggests that gains in base metals will be capped. There is scope to test some key downside support levels such as $7,000 for copper."

He said U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday were likely to be closely watched by the market for further evidence of the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

In China, official data showed its services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up, adding to signs that government measures have started to steer the economy out of a long slowdown.

"In China's case we definitely saw quite decent physical demand in August. We are also going into Q3 which is the peak season for production for export orders so that will put a floor under prices for now," said analyst Sijin Cheng of Barclays in Singapore.

In other metals, untraded zinc was bid at $1,908 per tonne from a close of $1,907 on Monday, and lead at $2,155 from $2,175.

Aluminium closed at $1,821.50 from a last bid of $1,829, tin at $21,575 from $21,225 and nickel at $13,700 from $13,750.