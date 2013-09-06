* U.S. August payrolls data below expectations
* Markets bet Fed will delay plans to taper stimulus
* Tin hits 5-month high on Indonesia supply worries
By Eric Onstad and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Sept 6 Copper rose on Friday after two
days of losses as weak U.S. jobs data raised expectations that
the Federal Reserve might delay plans to rein in its monetary
stimulus, and as investors bet a global recovery would boost
demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended up 0.73 percent at $7,160 a tonne, after touching a
session high of $7,217, reversing losses from the previous
session.
"Should China continue to improve and the Fed reduce its
asset purchases by less than expected, that's very positive for
metals. I see prices slightly higher by the year-end," said VTB
Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.
Data out earlier showed U.S. non-farm payrolls increased
169,000 last month versus an expected 180,000, while the
unemployment rate hit a 4-1/2 year low as Americans gave up the
search for work.
Markets took the report as a sign the Fed was less likely to
make an announcement on the future of its bond-buying programme
later this month. The dollar fell in response, making
dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
Copper, recovering from a three-week low near $7,080 a tonne
hit last week, is trading in a broad $7,000-$7,500 band,
underpinned by the slow revival in the global economy but curbed
by improving mine supply.
"Seasonally we're going into a strong demand period and the
underlying macro story seems to be getting better all the time.
I think people have underestimated the strength of demand in
China," said analyst Daniel Smith at Standard Chartered in
London.
"We still feel the risk is on the upside for copper. I don't
see any reason why we can't get up to $7,500 in the next few
months, although it's only a mildly bullish story. We're not
gung-ho bullish because of the rising supply."
LME prices were set for a weekly gain of around 1 percent,
the first advance since mid-August.
Chinese data due out next week is expected to confirm that
Beijing has prevented a sharp slowdown in its economy, after the
government stepped in with policies to encourage investment and
strengthen its hand to push through reforms.
China is the world's top consumer of copper, accounting for
around 40 percent of refined demand.
TIN RALLIES
In the tin market, Indonesia's only regulated tin exchange
said it was fielding calls from potential buyers of the metal
after new trading rules forced a top producer to stop shipments
last week.
A shortfall in supply helped push up LME cash tin to the
highest premium in three years at $125 on Wednesday .
This moderated to $77 on Thursday.
"At the same time, there have been clear signs recently of
an upturn in tin demand, and on our estimates the global tin
market was already on course to record a small deficit this year
before these latest developments in Indonesia," analyst Duncan
Hobbs at Macquarie said in a note.
LME three-month tin added to recent gains, jumping
4.08 percent to end at $22,950 a tonne. It had previously
touched a session high of $22,998 - a level not seen since early
April this year.
Tin has been the best performer among LME metals in the
second half, rising about 16 percent.
Aluminium was last bid up 1.42 percent on the kerb
at $1,823.50 a tonne, and lead climbed 1.22 percent to
end at $2,150 a tonne.
Zinc ended at $1,894 a tonne, up 1.28 percent from
Thursday's close, while nickel ended at $13,980, up 1.82
percent.