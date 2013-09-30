US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after surge; Caterpillar, financials fall
* China out on Golden Week holidays from Tuesday
* China official PMI for September due on Tuesday
* U.S. government aims to avert shutdown midnight on Monday
By Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Sept 30 Copper edged up on Monday as a soft dollar and signs of steady global growth offset investors' concerns about the prospect of an imminent U.S. government shutdown.
U.S. Republicans and Democrats are locked in an impasse over funding and if a stop-gap spending bill is not passed before midnight on Monday in Washington, government agencies and programmes deemed non-essential will begin closing for the first time in 17 years.
Concerns about the shutdown pushed world shares and the dollar lower.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $7,321 a tonne At 1505 GMT, up from $7,300 at the close on Friday.
Prices were set to finish the quarter up more than 8 percent, but they are still down by around 8 percent this year.
"Downside momentum is dominating the global equities market and usually commodities track the momentum in equities and currencies," Sucden senior research analyst Myrto Sokou said.
However, recent U.S. and China economic data was underpinning the price of copper, which is used in construction and power cable.
"Some of the data was in line with expectations, but it's still quite decent data," Sokou said. "And we have seen a slow but steady recovery in China. So I think the base metals market is slightly more optimistic than the rest of the financial markets."
China's factory sector grew in September after rising foreign orders made up for a subdued home market, a private survey showed, suggesting Asia's economic powerhouse is starting to turn the corner, although a firm rebound remains elusive.
China's markets are closed for a week from Tuesday for Golden Week celebrations but the government will still release its September reading for the manufacturing sector on Tuesday. A string of reports from Europe and the United States this week could help set the tone for trade.
A softer dollar also helped to underpin copper. A weak dollar makes commodities priced in it less expensive for holders of other currencies.
Democrats who control the U.S. Senate were confident that they would defeat Republicans' efforts to delay "Obamacare" health reforms on Monday and send a "clean" bill to keep the federal government operating back to the House of Representatives.
"Most markets will be entering unfamiliar territory over the next few weeks, with the first salvo possibly hitting at midnight tonight when the U.S. government shuts down its nonessential operations, the first time this has happened since 1995," Ed Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone wrote in a note.
