* Zinc hits fresh 9-1/2-month high on supply tightness
* LME copper stocks at 10-month low
* US economy grew at fastest in almost two year in Q3
By Julia Fioretti and Silvia Antonioli
Dec 20 Copper rose on Friday after suffering its
biggest fall in three weeks during the previous session, as
investors absorbed the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision this week
to start curbing its stimulus.
Also brightening the outlook for the metal was an
unexpectedly strong report on U.S. growth boosted investor
confidence that the economy could support a wind-down of the
Fed's bond buying.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was last bid up 0.51 percent at $7,238 a tonne, still below its
two-month high of $7,290 hit on Monday.
The whole base metals complex pared losses sustained after
the U.S. central bank ended months of market jitters by trimming
its monthly bond purchases, which have flooded the market with
cheap dollars, many of which found their way into riskier assets
and commodities.
"In isolation really, metals reacted negatively yesterday to
news of the Fed tapering," said BNP Paribas strategist Stephen
Briggs.
"But when you look around ... wider financial markets have
taken it in their stride really, and so perhaps market thinking
this morning (is) the reaction was a bit overdone."
Copper, used in power and construction, was also helped by
declining stocks of the metal, which highlights tightness in
near-term supply.
Inventories in LME-monitored warehouses fell 1,375 tonnes to
382,550 tonnes, the lowest level in more than 10 months, latest
exchange data showed.
Stocks of copper in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange also fell: they were 8.4 percent down from last
Friday at 131,128 tonnes, the exchange said on Friday.
COPPER FOR FINANCING
In China, much copper is being used for financing instead of
being consumed by end-users.
Chinese firms have used copper imports for years as a means
to obtain loans, and some banks have also been allowing
companies to use copper stored in LME warehouses.
That is particularly evident at this time given tight
liquidity conditions in China which have sent benchmark
interbank rates surging, according to UOB-Kay Hian Securities
analyst Helen Lau said.
"I don't think the current copper price is sustainable
because if liquidity remains tight, that will eventually lead to
a decline in end-user demand," she said.
Zinc was the biggest gainer, last bid up 2.49
percent at $2,039 a tonne and marking a fresh 9-1/2 month high
as supply tightness concerns continued to support prices.
Earlier, China's MMG Ltd said a new zinc mine in
Australia will miss its startup date due to technical issues,
potentially triggering a global supply pinch.
In Indonesia, the world's top exporter of nickel ore,
thermal coal and refined tin, the government is re-examining
provisions in a mining law that would ban exports of unprocessed
metal ores from next year.
Indonesia's plan to ban exports of unrefined nickel and
other minerals could drive up shipping costs as Chinese
importers seek new supplies from more distant sources such as
Australia and New Caledonia.
Nickel ended up 1.62 percent at $14,420 a tonne,
tin rose 0.44 percent at $22,950 a tonne, aluminium
ended up 0.65 percent at $1,785 a tonne, while lead rose
1.93 percent to end at $2,216 a tonne, having earlier hit its
highest since late October at $2,217.50