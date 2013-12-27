* LME copper stocks drop to lowest since January
* Zinc hits 10-month high, aluminium gains 3.1 pct
* Dollar broadly weaker against European currencies
* China economic growth seen at 7.6 pct this year-Xinhua
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Dec 27 Copper prices rose to their
highest in more than four months on Friday, lifted by a weak
dollar, tightening supplies and expectations that economic
recovery in top consumer China will help boost demand for
industrial metals next year.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 1.5 percent at $7,382 a tonne, having hit its highest
since mid-August at $7,415.50. The exchange resumed trading on
Friday after a two-day holiday.
Copper prices are on track to rise nearly 5 percent in
December, their biggest monthly gain since September last year,
but are still 7 percent lower in the year to date.
Prices broke below $7,000 a tonne in mid-November after
holding in a $7,000-$7,400 range since August.
China's economic growth is likely to come in at 7.6 percent
this year, according to a cabinet report cited by the official
Xinhua news agency, just above the government's target of 7.5
percent and slightly below last year's 7.7 percent.
Its industrial output is likely to grow by about 9.8 percent
in 2013, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
said on Friday.
China is the world's largest consumer of copper, accounting
for as much as 40 percent of global refined demand.
"You will have some temporary seasonal restocking in China,
ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. But overall the upside
will be capped by a stronger dollar in 2014," said Andrey
Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital.
Buying in China is expected to wind down during the Lunar
New Year holidays in January.
In a further boost to prices, the dollar remained weak
against a basket of currencies. A weak dollar makes commodities
priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Also supporting copper prices has been a lack of readily
available metal due to falling exchange stocks.
The latest LME data showed copper stocks in
exchange-registered warehouses dropped to their lowest since
January at 370,950 tonnes.
LME cash copper surged in mid-December to a $30 premium
against the three-month contract , the highest since
May 2012. It last traded at a $13 premium.
Still, ample copper concentrate seen flowing into the market
next year will eventually feed into more stocks of refined
copper, swelling supply and overhanging prices, said Dominic
Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
"The next target in the coming weeks is $7,500 - but (there)
I would be a seller," he added.
LME zinc closed 0.9 percent higher at $2,090 a tonne
after setting a 10-month high at $2,108, lifted by tighter
supplies and firm demand.
Lead ended 1.9 percent higher at $2,287 a tonne
after rising to a peak of $2,289 a tonne, its highest since Feb.
28. Gains were spurred by technical buying after breaking
through resistance at $2,259.25.
Aluminium was the biggest percentage gainer, surging
3.1 percent to $1,810 a tonne. Tin closed 0.3 percent
firmer at $22,850 a tonne, while nickel added 0.7
percent to $14,200.
Indonesia will provide exemptions to its 2014 mineral export
ban for firms that process ore domestically, its mining minister
said on Friday, providing some potential relief for mining
giants Freeport and Newmont.
