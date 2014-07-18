* Copper faces biggest weekly loss since June
* Despite dip, aluminum set to close on strongest rally in
six weeks
* Coming Up: U Michigan preliminary sentiment for July at
1355 GMT
(Updates prices, adds comment, detail; previous SYDNEY)
By Alexandra Reza
LONDON, July 18 Copper remained weak on Friday
as prices sank to a fortnightly low, depressed by concerns about
the Chinese property sector and news of increased production.
Three-month copper had fallen by 0.4 percent to
$7,035 a tonne by 1027 GMT, after touching a session low of
$7,005.25, its weakest since July 2. Copper has dropped more
than 1.5 percent this week, heading for its biggest weekly loss
in six.
An expected surplus in the second half of this year has also
driven price concerns. Evidence of plentiful supplies emerged on
Friday when data showed weekly copper inventories in Shanghai
warehouses rose by 28.9 percent.
This rise follows several companies increasing their
guidance this week. On Wednesday Rio Tinto increased
full year production guidance for copper. Anglo American Plc
also reported higher copper output for the first half of
the year.
The increase comes despite supply-side setbacks this year
leading producers including Indonesia, Zambia and Chile.
"Given this wide range of problems on the supply side, one
might have expected global copper supplies to have dropped quite
sharply," Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis,
told the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
"It is testament to the strength of the new pipeline of
supply that mine output in the year to date has probably risen
by 4 percent or more (year on year)."
DEMAND CONCERN
China's Huatong Road & Bridge Group said on Wednesday that
it might not be able to repay a $65 million debt due next week,
possibly becoming the first borrower to default in the country's
largest bond market.
"We are increasingly worried about China's property market.
New dwelling commencements are down 18.6 year on year in the
first five months, the sharpest decline since 2009," said
analyst Matt Fusarelli of AME Group.
In the U.S., housing starts and building permits
unexpectedly fell in June, suggesting the housing market
recovery was struggling.
Aluminium traded at $1988.50 a tonne, down 0.03
percent, a slight dip following a strong rally over five
consecutive sessions this week. Nevertheless, the metal looked
set to maintain its biggest rise for 6 weeks.
The metal surged to a 16-month peak on Wednesday at $1,993 a
tonne.
Nickel fell by 2.1 percent to $18,800 a tonne.
Traders were downbeat about its prospects given rising stocks
and a 38 percent gain already for this year.
Focus next week will be on a flash reading of China's
manufacturing health, as well as U.S. inflation, new home sales
and durable goods orders.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney; Editing by
William Hardy)