* Copper eyes flat week after 3 weeks of falls

* Dollar gains vs basket of currencies

* Nickel moves to surplus in July from deficit in June

* Focus on next week's flash HSBC PMI for China (Updates with closing prices)

By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 19 Copper steadied on Friday and ended the week flat, breaking a string of three straight weekly declines, as some investors bet a recovering U.S. economy would boost metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed down 0.1 percent at $6,835 a tonne after rebounding from a session low of $6,784.75.

The metal, which fell to a near three-month low of $6,734 last week, has dropped about 7 percent this year.

"I am bullish on all industrial metals as we may see more demand with an improvement in growth especially in the U.S.," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

Copper's gains were kept in check and some metals fell as expectations of interest rate increases pushed the U.S. dollar higher against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time", but indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week, data on Thursday showed, reinforcing the market's view on rates.

While rising interest rates would curb liquidity available to industry and investors, a stronger U.S. economy would support metals demand longer-term, analysts said.

Investors are looking to next week's initial estimate of China's manufacturing sector health in September for clues on growth in the world's biggest metals consumer.

Media reports this week said China's central bank would make available 500 billion yuan ($81 billion) in short-term funds through the country's five biggest banks.

Among other metals, aluminium closed down 0.3 percent at $1,976 a tonne, the weakest since Aug. 8.

In industry news, Japanese aluminium buyers will mostly pay record-high premiums of $420 per tonne over LME prices for October-December shipments, up 3-5 percent from the prior quarter, five sources directly involved in the talks said.

Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) has closed an alumina production facility in central Henan province after a waste pool broke down earlier this week, executives at two separate aluminium smelters said on Thursday.

Nickel was the biggest mover, closing down 0.7 percent to $17,775 a tonne after touching a session low of $17,750, the weakest since June 12.

Many investors have bought nickel on the view that a ban on ore exports from top exporters Indonesia would create shortages.

But data from an industry group on Friday showed the global nickel market was in a 5,200 tonne surplus in July compared to a 4,800 tonne deficit the month before.

Zinc ended up 0.5 percent at $2,275 a tonne, lead added 0.2 percent to close at $2,084 and tin edged up 0.1 percent to finish at $21,250 a tonne.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin (1 US dollar = 6.1403 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Dale Hudson)