* Equities, oil under pressure, safe haven gold rises
* Lead hits 17-month low, tin at 15-month low
(Adds closing prices)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Oct 16 Copper prices plunged to their
lowest levels in six months on Thursday, pressured by concerns
about the outlook for global economic growth and caution about
the implications of the approaching end of U.S. stimulus
measures.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
untraded at the close but was bid at $6,552 a tonne, or 1.4
percent lower, adding to a more than 2 percent drop the previous
day. Earlier on Thursday, it fell to $6,535, its lowest since
mid-April.
Other metals also hit multi-month lows in intraday trade.
Lead prices hit their lowest in 17 months at $1,961.50,
while nickel fell to a seven-month low of $15,340 and
tin to $19,220, a 15-month low. Zinc fell to a
three-month low of $2,193 a tonne.
European shares fell to a 13-month low, and oil prices sank
to four-year lows, while safe haven gold prices traded near
one-month highs.
Markets have been hit in recent weeks by weak economic
indicators from top metals consumer China as well as from Europe
and the United States.
Investors were cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares
to wind down the asset purchase programme later this month that
has boosted markets.
Analysts said that while prices could rebound in the short
term from oversold levels, the trend remained lower given the
outlook for the global economy.
"The odds are stacked in favor of a small correction (from
the sell-off) before the overall trend takes over again, which
is due to the concerns around global growth and Fed ending their
QE (quantitative easing)," said Naeem Aslam, chief market
analyst at Ava Trade.
CHINESE DATA
Banks in top consumer China increased lending in September,
supporting Beijing's efforts to guide capital into the
struggling economy, but foreign investment remained weak and
foreign exchange reserve data showed signs of potential capital
flight.
In addition, Chinese companies are on track to cut capital
spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest annual
reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an
economic chill, a Reuters data analysis showed.
China's official data on Thursday intensified economic
worries after U.S. retail sales figures released on Wednesday
showed a decline in September as consumers pulled back spending
on a range of items, a worrisome economic signal that helped
fuel a sell-off on Wall Street.
"Everything is starting to crumble. Equity markets are in
disarray. Bond markets are panicking. We are sitting on a ledge,
and if the market tips the wrong way, it's going to be a very
tough year-end," a trader in Singapore said.
Latest data from the United States showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a
14-year low last week, while industrial output rose sharply in
September, positive signals that could help ease fears over the
economic outlook.
BHP Billiton said it would list a proposed spin-off
company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock
Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from
some investors.
Aluminum was up 0.1 percent at $1,921.75, zinc
fell 2.5 percent to $2,220 a tonne, lead was
untraded at the close but was bid at $1,976 a tonne, nickel
closed down 2.3 percent at $15,465, and tin
closed down 1.9 percent at $19,250.
