* Copper falls for sixth consecutive day
* Lead at 30-month low; nickel at 11-month low
* Options-related selling accelerates copper's fall
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 14 Copper slid to a 5-1/2 year low
on Wednesday after a downward revision to global growth by the
World Bank and big falls in oil prices amplified recent fears
about the outlook for the economy and demand, triggering a wave
of stop-loss selling.
Benchmark LME copper plunged more than 8 percent at
one point as traders slashed positions to limit losses, while
Shanghai copper prices hit their limit down after
falling 5 percent.
LME copper prices fell to their lowest since July 2009 at
$5,353.25 a tonne in intraday trade, before recovering slightly
to close at $5,548 a tonne, still down more than 5 percent.
Traders said a break of key technical levels around $5,800
and options-related selling magnified the rout, which sees the
metal on track to post its biggest one-day drop since October
2011, when concerns about the European debt crisis weighed on
prices.
Wednesday's drop also represents a sixth consecutive day of
falls for copper, and is the longest losing streak since
February last year.
Selling also spilled into other metals, with lead
hitting 30-month lows and nickel an 11-month low, while
zinc and aluminium tumbled to nine- and
eight-month lows respectively.
"The market was very worried about slowing growth anyway so
last night's big downward revision to global growth by the World
Bank has probably stoked that fear," said Gayle Berry, an
analyst at Jefferies Bache.
"Combined with that, there's general risk reduction across
all risky assets and the slide in oil prices is having a
follow-through effect on metals."
Oil prices pared early losses, but remained near the lowest
in nearly six years hit in the previous session. Prices are down
about 60 percent since June.
The World Bank lowered its global growth forecast for 2015
and next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the
euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset
the benefit of lower oil prices.
Shares in mining giants also tumbled, with Glencore
shedding 10 percent to hit a record low, and Anglo American
falling around 9 percent as investors slashed their
exposure to mining equities.
Brokers Marex Spectron said speculative short positions in
copper grew by 21,000 lots to 74,000 lots in the week leading up
to Jan. 8. This represented a short of 47 percent of open
interest, the largest speculative short in copper since October
2008, they said.
Copper traders had been nervously eyeing two big put option
trades at $6,000 and $5,500 per tonne, which they feared could
accelerate the market's longest rout in years, they said this
week.
Aluminium ended at $1,774 a tonne, down 1 percent,
having earlier hit a near-eight month low at $1,756.75 a tonne.
Nickel closed at $14,310 a tonne, down 2.3 percent,
having earlier hit a at $13,945, its lowest in 11 months and
zinc closed at $2,037, down 2.1 percent. It earlier hit
a nine-month low at $2,005.75.
Lead, untraded at the close, was bid at $1,767 a
tonne, having earlier fell to a 30-month low at $1,743 a tonne.
Tin ended at $19,375, down 0.8 percent.
