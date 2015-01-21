* Copper down 10 pct in year-to-date

* Bonded China nickel premiums highest since June

* Coming Up: U.S. building permits for Dec at 1330 GMT (Updates prices, adds comment, details; previous MELBOURNE)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 21 Copper prices dipped on Wednesday, under pressure from the uncertain outlook for demand from top consumer China, with investors also eyeing the outcome of this week's European Central Bank policy meeting for signs of stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1 percent at $5,631 a tonne at 1036 GMT, with trading volumes down to a third of typical levels.

Prices have rebounded from the 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 a tonne hit last week, but are still 10 percent lower in the year to date.

The ECB is widely expected to unveil a sovereign bond-buying programme at a policy meeting on Thursday in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.

"The ECB's upcoming decision could inflate the demand for copper if they are successful in igniting growth in the euro zone," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

"The euro zone needs to spend on infrastructure to boost growth and if the ECB can restore confidence in the area, this.. will kickstart many construction projects which is a positive sign for the metal's demand."

The European economy is "on the brink of deflating" and urgently needs more stimulus, particularly from the continent's largest economy Germany, former U.S Treasury secretary Larry Summers said.

Analysts have also been assessing a deluge of Chinese economic growth data this week, which has dampened demand prospects for copper, a UBS analyst said.

"Demand will disappoint in the first quarter and first half," said analyst Dominic Schnider of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong.

"If you look at the Chinese numbers, year on year they look good, but if you look at the quarterly number things decelerated... We are now looking for a dip below $5,000 - a level where I would buy."

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014 as property prices cooled and companies and local governments struggled under heavy debt burdens, keeping pressure on Beijing to take aggressive steps to avoid a sharper downturn.

Chinese investment funds whose short-selling has helped push the copper to its lowest in more than five years say they will watch China's consumption of the metal after the Lunar New Year to decide whether to try to push it lower again.

Across other metals, bonded premiums for nickel in China are climbing, up $10 to $85, the highest since June NI-BMPBW-SHME. Rising premiums may be a sign that China's stainless steel makers are stocking up on raw materials, after Indonesia stopped exporting nickel ore last year.

(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, editing by David Evans)