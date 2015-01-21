* Copper down 10 pct year to date

* Bonded China nickel premiums highest since June (Adds official midday prices)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 21 Copper fell on Wednesday under pressure from the uncertain demand outlook for top consumer China, with investors also eyeing the outcome of this week's European Central Bank policy meeting for signs of stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded down 1.5 percent in official midday rings at $5,599.50 a tonne. Prices have rebounded from the 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 a tonne hit last week but are still 10 percent lower in the year to date.

The ECB is widely expected to unveil a sovereign bond-buying programme after Thursday's policy meeting, seeking to ward off deflation and kick-start economic growth.

"The ECB's upcoming decision could inflate the demand for copper if they are successful in igniting growth in the euro zone," said Ava Trade's chief maket analyt, Naeem Aslam, pointing to the potential for ECB stimulus to kick-start spending on construction projects.

The European economy is on the brink of deflation and urgently needs more stimulus, particularly from the continent's largest economy Germany, former U.S Treasury secretary Larry Summers said on Tuesday.

Chinese data on Tuesday showed that the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, keeping the pressure on Beijing to take aggressive steps to avoid a sharper downturn.

Chinese investment funds, the short-selling by which has helped to push copper to its lowest in more than five years, say they will watch China's consumption of the metal after the Lunar New Year to decide whether to try to push it lower again.

Across other metals, bonded premiums for nickel in China are climbing, up $10 to $85, the highest since June NI-BMPBW-SHME. Rising premiums may be a sign that China's stainless steel makers are stocking up on raw materials after Indonesia stopped exporting nickel ore last year.

Nickel was last bid up 0.47 percent in rings at $14,850 a tonne, bucking the falling trend in other metals.

Aluminium traded down 0.62 percent at $1,832.50, zinc fell 0.29 percent to $2,094, lead traded 1.52 percent down at $1,875 and tin was 1.03 percent lower at $19,250.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by David Goodman)