By Chris Kelly and Maytaal Angel

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 Copper wrapped up its biggest weekly rally in over 30 years on a quiet note on Friday, with traders putting a 14-percent rally on pause to see whether macro pressures will reemerge in the coming week.

Fed by investor optimism over initiatives taken this week to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, signs of Chinese purchases, and escalating supply threats at the world's No. 2 mine, copper prices surged to over $1,000 a tonne this week -- the metal's biggest weekly charge in almost 32 years.

But copper bulls were a bit hesitant to chase prices much further on the last trading day of the week, with some opting to cash in on the strength after a weak sale of Italian bonds on Friday revealed that investor confidence in the agreement remained shaky.

"All that can be said about the EU bailout is that market expectations were very low and the politicians beat those expectations," said Justin Lennon, analyst with Mitsui Bussan in New York. "The plan is a bit short on details and economically, the EU is still contracting."

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper CMCU3 peaked at a five-week high at $8,280 per tonne, before ending the day with a $30 gain at $8,175.

In New York, the benchmark December COMEX contract HGZ1 rose 1.40 cents to settle at $3.7060 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.6155 to $3.75 session range.

Copper has been one of the more volatile markets since the start of the month and quarter: sinking to its lowest level in more than a year at $6,635 in London and below $3 in New York on Oct. 3, before staging a more than 20-percent reversal in the weeks since.

Data late Friday from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed that money managers and other large speculators trimmed their bearish copper bets for a second week in a row.

As prices have snapped back, open interest has grown as well, signaling that new long positions have been built up during the move.

"I think copper is going too far too fast at this point," warned Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey. "We are bullish long-term on copper but not to have a rally of this magnitude so quickly."

Volumes slowed down as the volatile trading week came to a close. A little more than 51,000 lots were traded late in New York, nearly 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters preliminary data.

Investors are betting on a recovery in demand for industrial metals and energy, after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year in the third quarter. [ID:nCAT005542]

On Friday, a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in October for the second month in a row as consumers felt more upbeat about the economy's prospects. [ID:nN1E79Q1JW]

"The U.S. data which was soft in August and September has been strong the entire month of October. The market, which was trading on the possibility of a U.S. recession, is having to price that out entirely," said an analyst at a category one LME firm.

On China, which accounts for about 40 percent of the world's copper demand, he noted: "Chinese data is still reasonably solid. I struggle to see where the softening Chinese economy is. It's not in the data." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SUPPLY ISSUES

Copper prices were also underpinned by this week's declaration of force majeure on some concentrate sales from Freeport-McMoRan's ( FCX.N ) strike-hit Grasberg mine in Indonesia -- the world's second-largest copper mine. [ID:nL4E7LS092]

Output from the world's largest copper mine, Chile's Escondida, fell 25.3 percent in the January-September period due to lower ore grades and a two-week strike in the third quarter, its operator said on Friday. [ID:nN1E79R1CE]

Confirming improving demand for copper, inventories at warehouses monitored by the LME fell for a sixth consecutive day, by 2,300 tonnes to 432,375 tonnes, data showed. MCUSTX-TOTAL

Copper stocks have fallen by about 8 percent this month. Material for next-day delivery has been getting harder to come by and is trading at a discount of only $2.50 to the three-month benchmark contract - its narrowest since March. [CMCU0-3] Metal Prices at 4:23 p.m. (2023 GMT) Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct

move COMEX Cu 371.65 2.45 +0.66 444.70 -16.43 LME Alum 2242.00 -13.00 -0.58 2470.00 -9.23 LME Cu 8174.00 494.00 +6.43 9600.00 -14.85 LME Lead 2089.00 50.00 +2.45 2550.00 -18.08 LME Nickel 19700.00 -200.00 -1.01 24750.00 -20.40 LME Tin 22075.00 25.00 +0.11 26900.00 -17.94 LME Zinc 1984.00 39.00 +2.01 2454.00 -19.15 SHFE Alu 16490.00 50.00 +0.30 16840.00 -2.08 SHFE Cu* 59250.00 1210.00 +2.08 71850.00 -17.54 SHFE Zin 15420.00 275.00 +1.82 19475.00 -20.82 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by Andrea Evans)