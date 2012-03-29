* ShFE lead curve in backwardation for second session

* Coming up: U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims; 1230 GMT (Adds trader quote, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

SINGAPORE, March 29 Copper steadied on Thursday, clawing back from a more than two percent loss in the prior session, but U.S. data indicating a weak start to the year may prompt investors to take profits off the table.

Prices closed down 2.2 percent on Wednesday, having started the week on a firmer footing on expectations of further monetary easing by the United States.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was mostly unchanged at $8,360.25 a tonne by 0409 GMT.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.65 percent to 59,720 yuan ($9,500) a tonne.

"Markets moved to take risk off yesterday, not just in commodities but across most financial markets. We saw reductions in oil, in part perhaps because of talks to release strategic reserves by the U.S. and others. That taken with the uninspiring U.S. data has encouraged people to take risk off," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.

"With the base looking on the soft side and market on the risk-off side, it might be tricky to get a big end quarter window dressing rally ... People might also be tempted to crystallize some profits as they mark their positions by the end of the quarter," he added.

New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic growth in the first quarter could be lacklustre.

Oil prices also fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude inventories and the prospect the United States and some European nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.

Risk was being taken off the table in Asia with shares falling for a second successive day. Concerns about growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the United States and China, have prompted investors to trim their risk exposure ahead of the end of the quarter.

Copper has climbed 10 percent so far this year, but has struggled to make headway above the $8,700 mark because of slack demand from top consumer China.

"They are quite bearish on the consumer side in China. The order book is not empty but half empty and capacity is running at low levels," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Chart-based analysis suggests copper may be looking to probe lower levels, said RBC Capital in a Research note.

"While copper was able bounce up off the 200-day moving average it is becoming susceptible to a selloff," it said. "Momentum indicators have turned suggesting the red metal may now test support at the bottom end of its recent range."

Copper's 200-day moving average stood at $8,327 a tonne on Thursday.

ZINC LEAD SWITCH

In other metals, zinc prices surpassed lead prices earlier this month for the first time since September 2011, reversing the traditional relationship, despite ballooning LME zinc inventories MZN-STOCKS.

Zinc stocks in warehouses monitored by the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped to the highest in nearly 17 years on Wednesday, climbing steadily after years of market surpluses.

Elswhere, the ShFE lead futures curve continued to signal a tightening market, with the front-month contract trading at a premium for a second day against the third month, although volumes have been low.

Since February, Chinese battery makers have picked up lead purchases as demand from automakers and electric bike makers has also improved.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0409 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8360.25 11.25 +0.13 10.00 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 59720 -390 -0.65 7.88 HG COPPER MAY2 379.60 0.35 +0.09 10.48 LME Alum 2170.00 1.00 +0.05 7.43 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16165 -15 -0.09 2.02 LME Zinc 2001.50 1.50 +0.08 8.48 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15415 -40 -0.26 4.19 LME Nickel 17660.00 85.00 +0.48 -5.61 LME Lead 1984.25 -5.75 -0.29 -2.49 SHFE PB FUT 15470.00 -5.00 -0.03 1.21 LME Tin 22425.00 0.00 +0.00 16.80 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1987

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)