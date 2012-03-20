NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. gold futures fell with
copper in early Tuesday business, as the dollar gained against a
basket of currencies, helped higher by concerns that China's raw
material demand could be slowing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold came under pressure from the strength in the dollar,
which profited from the growing view that the U.S. economy is on
a firmer footing.
* Spot gold was down 0.6 percent on the day at
$1,649.24 an ounce by 1110 GMT, having slid by nearly 3 percent
so far this month.
* COMEX April gold slipped $25.0 per ounce to
$1,642.4.
* Copper fell as euro and equities markets retreated and
after BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner,
raised concerns about the possibility of a sharp slowdown in
demand from top metals consumer China.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was down 1.6 percent to $8,432 per tonne by 1204 GMT from a
close of $8,570 on Monday.
* COMEX May copper futures lost 9.20 to $3.8170 per
lb.
ECONOMY
* U.S. Housing Starts for February due at 0830 a.m. EST/1230
GMT, increase to 700,000 forecast from 699,000 previously.
MARKETS
* The euro eased along with European stocks as investors
eyed talks between Italy's government and unions on reforms
aimed at turning around its economy.
* Crude fell on signs of increased supply from Saudi Arabia,
a return to pre-war export levels from Libya, a slowdown in
Chinese demand and a stronger dollar.
Prices at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1644.10 -23.20 -1.4% 4.9%
US silver 32.150 -0.805 -2.4% 15.2%
US platinum 1656.80 -27.90 -1.7% 18.4%
US palladium 698.00 -9.60 -1.4% 6.4%
US copper 382.20 -8.70 -2.2% 11.2%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)