* Banks take stakes in LME gold contracts through new company
NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. gold and copper futures rose with the euro in early Wednesday trade, on signs Greece's bailout was progressing smoothly.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold traded broadly steady, as a boost from a modestly stronger euro against the dollar partly offset slow consumer demand and an erosion in holdings of the metal in exchange-traded products.
* Spot gold was quoted up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,650.90 an ounce by 1130 GMT.
* COMEX April gold added $2.10 per ounce to $1,649.10.
* Copper steadied as support from a weaker dollar and a budding economic recovery in the United States offset worries about slower growth in China's demand for commodities.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $8,440 a tonne by 1103 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since March 9 at $8,383 a tonne.
* COMEX May copper futures gained 1.15 to $3.8410 per lb.
ECONOMY
* U.S. Existing Home Starts for February due at 0830 a.m. EST/1230 GMT. Forecast to increase by 1.1 percent.
MARKETS
* World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about slowing growth in China.
* Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
Prices at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1204 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG US gold 1648.40 1.40 0.1% 5.2% US silver 31.985 0.151 0.5% 14.6% US platinum 1639.10 -15.20 -0.9% 17.1% US palladium 695.35 -1.70 -0.2% 6.0% US copper 384.40 1.40 0.4% 11.9%
