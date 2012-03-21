NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. gold and copper futures rose with the euro in early Wednesday trade, on signs Greece's bailout was progressing smoothly.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold traded broadly steady, as a boost from a modestly stronger euro against the dollar partly offset slow consumer demand and an erosion in holdings of the metal in exchange-traded products.

* Spot gold was quoted up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,650.90 an ounce by 1130 GMT.

* COMEX April gold added $2.10 per ounce to $1,649.10.

* Copper steadied as support from a weaker dollar and a budding economic recovery in the United States offset worries about slower growth in China's demand for commodities.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $8,440 a tonne by 1103 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since March 9 at $8,383 a tonne.

* COMEX May copper futures gained 1.15 to $3.8410 per lb.

ECONOMY

* U.S. Existing Home Starts for February due at 0830 a.m. EST/1230 GMT. Forecast to increase by 1.1 percent.

MARKETS

* World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about slowing growth in China.

* Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.

Prices at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1204 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1648.40 1.40 0.1% 5.2% US silver 31.985 0.151 0.5% 14.6% US platinum 1639.10 -15.20 -0.9% 17.1% US palladium 695.35 -1.70 -0.2% 6.0% US copper 384.40 1.40 0.4% 11.9%

(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)