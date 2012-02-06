Feb 6 U.S. gold and copper futures fell
more than 1 percent on Monday as a stronger dollar against the
euro due to renewed fears about a Greek debt bailout prompted
precious metals investors to sell.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices slipped, extending the previous session's 2
percent price drop, as concerns over the progress of talks on a
Greek bailout weighed on the euro and on assets seen as higher
risk, such as stocks and commodities.
* Greece has already gone beyond the deadline for finalizing
talks on the second euro zone and the International Monetary
Fund financing package, and urgently needs to make decisions,
the European Commission said on Monday.
* Copper eased on the dollar rally and concerns about
continued lackluster demand from top consumer China.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* Crude oil dipped as traders and players fretted that a
failure to agree on a deal with Greece for a second bailout
would dampen demand in the euro zone.
* U.S. stock futures, European shares and the euro all
slipped on Greece.
Prices at 8:20 a.m. EST (1320 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1721.10 -19.20 -1.1% 9.8%
US silver 33.400 -0.354 -1.0% 19.6%
US platinum 1614.30 -17.60 -1.1% 15.3%
US palladium 697.65 -11.20 -1.6% 6.3%
US copper 384.45 -5.70 -1.5% 11.9%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)