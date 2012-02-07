Feb 7 U.S. gold and copper futures fell on
profit taking on Tuesday as the dollar rose against the euro due
to Greek debt jitters.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices dropped towards $1,710 an ounce, in line with
a softening euro as traders awaited a breakthrough on talks over
a second bailout deal for Greece, with its leaders fighting to
avoid a chaotic debt default.
* Hong Kong's shipments of gold to mainland China in 2011
more than tripled from a year earlier, confirming China's
rapidly growing appetite for bullion, data released by the Hong
Kong Census and Statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
* Copper eased on concerns over sluggish demand from top
consumer China and renewed worries about the eurozone
debt crisis.
ECONOMY
* U.S. consumer credit for December. 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT)
MARKETS
* Brent crude oil futures rose after threats by Iran to ban
exports to some European states stoked supply worries.
* European shares slipped on poor results from some top
European firms. The euro was underpinned by hopes a way would be
found to push through a second bailout deal for Greece.
Prices at 8:24 a.m. EST (1324 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1717.70 -7.20 -0.4% 9.6%
US silver 33.390 -0.360 -1.1% 19.6%
US platinum 1621.60 -8.20 -0.5% 15.9%
US palladium 698.90 -7.05 -1.0% 6.5%
US copper 381.35 -5.10 -1.3% 11.0%
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)