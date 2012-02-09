Feb 9 U.S. gold and copper futures both rose on Thursday, boosted by optimism that Greek political leaders have clinched a deal on austerity measures needed to secure a rescue package.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold futures rose as the dollar fell versus the euro after news of the Greece deal.

* All eyes will be on what the ECB is willing to do to help Greece when it holds its monthly policy meeting, with interest rates expected to stay on hold at 1245 GMT ahead of a major funding operation later this month.

* Copper prices edged up was restrained by rising inflation in top consumer China.

* In China, annual inflation spiked to a consensus-busting 4.5 percent in January as spending jumped during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday season, breaking a five-month softening trend.

ECONOMY

* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, a government report showed on Thursday, further evidence the labor market was gaining traction.

MARKETS

* European stock markets and the euro were steady after news Greek political parties clinched a deal to implement austerity measures.

* Crude was supported by worries about Iran and Middle East supply disruptions, along with apparent progress toward a Greek debt deal and expectations of more easing from the ECB.

