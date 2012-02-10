Feb 10 U.S. gold futures stumbled Friday as optimism faded over a Greek austerity deal for a bailout from its debt crisis. Copper fell though Chinese demand and a brighter credit environment limited losses.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices slid in Europe on Friday as the optimism sparked by Greece's agreement on a rescue package dissipated and kept the threat of a chaotic default alive.

* Copper fell Friday after touching a 5-month peak in the previous session as worries over Greece's bailout plan flared, but decent imports from leading consumer China and signs the credit crunch in Europe is easing pared losses.

* A row over the London Metal Exchange's plans to raise revenues with a new could deter potential bidders for the exchange.

* Xstrata chief executive Mick Davis is facing growing pressure from shareholders to secure a better deal in the miner's $14 billion takeover by Glencore.

ECONOMY

* U.S. December international trade. A wider deficit is expected. 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT)

MARKETS

* European stocks and the euro fell while safe-haven government bonds rose as final approval of a Greek bailout debt deal remained elusive.

* Crude oil dropped after the International Energy Agency cut its demand forecast for the sixth straight month.

Prices at 8:07 a.m. EST (1307 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1715.90 -25.30 -1.5% 9.5% US silver 33.495 -0.422 -1.2% 20.0% US platinum 1644.80 -22.80 -1.4% 17.5% US palladium 696.75 -14.55 -2.1% 6.2% US copper 391.45 -6.40 -1.6% 13.9%

