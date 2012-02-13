Feb 13 U.S. gold and copper futures both rose on Monday as news Greece approved an austerity deal for a rescue package fueled market sentiment across the board.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Gold prices climbed in Europe on Monday as news that Greece's parliament had approved an austerity bill needed to release a second round of bailout funds.

* Platinum rose back towards a three-month high as supply issues flared up.

* Copper prices rose on economic optimism after the Greek deal, though worries over slack demand in China limited gains.

ECONOMY

* No major U.S. economic data due.

MARKETS

* European stocks and the euro rose after Greece passed sweeping austerity measures in an effort to secure a bailout package to stave off debt default.

* Crude oil rose on Greece's austerity bill. Prices at 7:55 a.m. EST (1255 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG US gold 1732.60 7.30 0.4% 10.6% US silver 33.865 0.261 0.8% 21.3% US platinum 1667.50 7.70 0.5% 19.1% US palladium 703.45 0.40 0.1% 7.2% US copper 388.75 2.55 0.7% 13.1% (Reporting By Frank Tang)