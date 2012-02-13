Feb 13 U.S. gold and copper futures both
rose on Monday as news Greece approved an austerity deal for a
rescue package fueled market sentiment across the board.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices climbed in Europe on Monday as news that
Greece's parliament had approved an austerity bill needed to
release a second round of bailout funds.
* Platinum rose back towards a three-month high as supply
issues flared up.
* Copper prices rose on economic optimism after the Greek
deal, though worries over slack demand in China limited gains.
ECONOMY
* No major U.S. economic data due.
MARKETS
* European stocks and the euro rose after Greece passed
sweeping austerity measures in an effort to secure a bailout
package to stave off debt default.
* Crude oil rose on Greece's austerity bill.
Prices at 7:55 a.m. EST (1255 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1732.60 7.30 0.4% 10.6%
US silver 33.865 0.261 0.8% 21.3%
US platinum 1667.50 7.70 0.5% 19.1%
US palladium 703.45 0.40 0.1% 7.2%
US copper 388.75 2.55 0.7% 13.1%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)